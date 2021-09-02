Foreigners experience Tet holiday in Vietnam

Tet (Lunar New Year) festival is the biggest holiday of the year for the Vietnamese people. The festival impresses foreign visitors with its interesting traditional culture activities.
|Foreigners enjoy wrapping Banh chung, traditional cake of Vietnamesee people during Tet holiday. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
|Foreigners in Vietnamese traditional long dress experience Vietnamese traditional culture, including writing calligraphy, making “to he” traditional toys and singing Quan ho folk songs. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
|A foreign visitor enjoys wrapping Banh chung, traditional cake of Vietnam’s Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
|Diners are introduced to Vietnamese dishes (Photo: Vietnamplus)
|Traditional food tray of Vietnamese people. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
|International friends enjoy wrapping Chung cakes. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
|Making “to he” figurines with artisans (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year, has impressed many foreigners who admit that the holiday helps them understand the close bond of family members and the meaning of family get-togethers during the first days of Spring.
