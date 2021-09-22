Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn meets foreign counterparts in New York

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (left) meets with his counterpart from India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. — Photo baoquocte.vn

NEW YORK — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn met with his counterparts from Cuba, Thailand, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and Algeria in New York City on Wednesday.

He is accompanying President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on a trip to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

At the meeting, ministers countries reported on their respective socio-economic situations, before pledging to enhance cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, tourism, and the COVID-19 fight, especially regarding vaccine availability.

They also affirmed their commitment to coordination and mutual support at important international forums. In particular, the countries said they will advocate Việt Nam's candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023 – 2025 tenure.

Talking to Cuban FM Bruno Parrilla, Sơn thanked Cuba for successfully facilitating President Phuc's official visit to the country a few days ago. Cuba’s collaboration with Việt Nam on disease prevention and control was also highly praised, particularly the procurement of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine for use in Việt Nam.

Parrilla appreciated Việt Nam's solidarity and support for Cuba.

Meanwhile, the FMs of Việt Nam and Thailand emphasised that their countries will increase vaccine cooperation and share experiences in socio-economic recovery in the "new normal".

The two sides also agreed to hold a meeting on bilateral cooperation via teleconference to further foster relations.

Meeting with the Indian FM, the Vietnamese official spoke highly of India's provision of medical equipment and COVID-19 drugs to Việt Nam, asking the two countries to work closely together to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties. He also called on India to facilitate Vietnamese goods' access to their market.

The Indian FM affirmed continued cooperation and assistance for Việt Nam in terms of COVID-19 vaccine, drugs, and medical supplies. He also expressed his hope for stronger trade, investment, and energy partnerships in the future.

Speaking to FM Sơn, the Hungarian FM noted his country has basically completed procedures for handing over 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Việt Nam. It will continue to prioritise selling COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam, if there is demand.

He also voiced his hope for cooperation in trade, healthcare and educational training to be increased.

At the meeting with the Algerian FM, Sơn underlined the traditional friendship between the two nations, asking both to increase all-level mutual visits, organise a teleconference of the inter-governmental committee soon, and boost ties in the trade, investment, and oil and gas sectors.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs called on Algeria to support Việt Nam in strengthening cooperation with the African Union.

FM Sơn also met with his Iranian counterpart, recommending the two countries maintain contact, hold a meeting of their joint committee soon to bolster bilateral ties, and coordinate with each other to promote trade, investment, and tourism. He asked Iran to import more agricultural products from Việt Nam, and to continue completing the legal framework for bilateral cooperation. — VNS