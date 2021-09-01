Flexible plans for the new school year depending on pandemic situation

Students at a primary school in Quảng Ninh Province. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Minister of Education and Training has sent a dispatch to leaders of provinces and cities on preparations for the new school year amid the complicated pandemic situation.

The education ministry said that for localities suffering from outbreaks of COVID-19, chairpersons of provincial people’s committees must decide to postpone the start of the new school year until the pandemic situation is under control and encourage teachers to both participate in the fight against the pandemic and to prepare well to begin the new school year when conditions permit.

In the dispatch, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn asked the leaders of provinces and cities to urgently direct local departments of education and training to prepare plans for organising teaching and learning as well as strengthening anti-pandemic measures in schools. Opening of the schools should be carried out flexibly in the form of on-site or online depending on the local pandemic situation, ensuring safety for the people.

In the event that safety can not be guaranteed, schools can organise online opening ceremonies so that students who are locked down can also join the ceremony in spirit.

The Minister of Education and Training also suggested that localities mobilise resources to help strengthen schools' information technology infrastructure and necessary conditions for effective organisation of online teaching and learning.

In particular, localities need to pay special attention to strengthening coordination with students’ families to organise educational activities suitable to the conditions at homes, localities and schools so that online learning for students in grades 1 and 2 can be effective. Localities also need to take practical measures to support disadvantaged students who lack learning facilities.

Regarding tuition fees, Minister Nguyễn Kim Sơn has asked chairpersons of people’s committees of provinces to direct the implementation of tuition fee exemptions and reduction for students according to the provisions of Decree No. 81/2021 /NĐ-CP. In particular, special attention should be paid to preschool children, high school students, students in areas heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Minister of Education and Training also suggested that local leaders continue to direct and create favourable conditions for the supply of textbooks to students while supporting students from families who fall into difficult circumstances because of the pandemic and students who are children of frontline workers in pandemic prevention and control. — VNS