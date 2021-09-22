First Vietnamese-Ukrainian bilingual textbooks released in Ukraine

In this bilingual book series, the layout has been improved to be more suitable for studying Vietnamese abroad.
A set of bilingual textbooks for Vietnamese learners have been recently released at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev in Ukraine.
The textbooks were compiled by a group of teachers headed by Ha Thi Van Anh as well as experts from the Institute of Linguistics.
The book was completed with Van Anh's great effort given the Covid-19 pandemic. This is also the first Vietnamese-Ukrainian bilingual book series printed by Helvetica Publishing House and widely distributed throughout Ukraine.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, Volodymyr Burgov, Rector of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev, said Vietnam is one of the countries with a long-standing traditional friendship with Ukraine.
Vietnam has attained many achievements in socio-economic development in recent years, the rector said, adding that strengthening relations with the country was very necessary.
Teaching the Vietnamese language contributes to improving the prestige of the university, and will open up more employment opportunities for students, Volodymyr Burgov stressed.
He expressed his hope that the textbooks would contribute to making Vietnamese language teaching more professional and effective in the coming time
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach speaks at the event. Photo: baoquocte.vn
For his part, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach emphasized that teaching the Vietnamese language in Ukraine and the Ukrainian language in Vietnam is very important to promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
Thach highly valued the compilation and publication of the first Vietnamese language textbooks in Ukraine, saying it would be helpful for the teaching and dissemination of the Vietnamese language in Ukraine.
Teacher Van Anh said that bringing books from Vietnam to Ukraine was a difficult task. "It is not always possible to buy all the books you need and bring them to the right place at the right time, because of the geographical distance between the two countries," she said.

Teacher Ha Thi Van Anh used to spend years working hard to write a series of Vietnamese books for the students of the National University of Kiev and all those who love Vietnamese in Ukraine.
In 2018, teacher Van Anh completed two books of Vietnamese at A and B levels. In the second book, Van Anh was in charge of the Vietnamese part, while her colleague Victoria Musiychuk was responsible for the presentation, photos, and the entire Ukrainian content.
