First ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ flight with seven-day quarantine policy lands at Vân Đồn International Airport

HÀ NỘI — A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 297 Vietnamese citizens back from Japan that arrived at Vân Đồn International Airport on Saturday afternoon was the first to enjoy the new seven-day quarantine pilot programme.

All passengers have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the second dose administered at least 14 days but no more than 12 months prior to entry date, as well as proof of negative COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR method) validated by authorities in the host country 72 hours before departure.

After arriving at Vân Đồn International Airport, passengers were transported to Novotel Hạ Long in Quảng Ninh Province for centralised quarantine for seven days (down by 14 days compared to the mandatory 21 days that Việt Nam imposed on all foreign arrivals since May due to the Delta variant).

Phạm Ngọc Sáu, Director of Vân Đồn International Airport, said the reception of the arrivals followed anti-pandemic measures that the airport has been rigorously applying.

All passengers will need to undergo body temperature checks, submit health declaration forms (online or paper), and complete immigration and customs procedures at a separate zone. They are also required to wear masks and keep safe distance at all times.

All luggage, carry-on or checked, has to be sterilised.

The terminal and travel corridors for the arrivals are frequently disinfected, while airport staff tending to the flights need to wear specialised masks and full protective gear, and keep distance from the passengers.

The pilot of seven-day quarantine policy will serve as the foundation to expand to more people with real travel demands, like Vietnamese citizens overseas, foreign businessmen and experts, Sáu said, adding that with this, more domestic flights could resume when the outbreak is brought under control.

It is in line with gradual adaptation to the new normal, as both goals of pandemic control and stimulation of socio-economic activities are carried out.

Another repatriation flight for Vietnamese nationals in the US is scheduled for September 12.

In 2021, Vân Đồn airport has received 228 flights from overseas with 45,872 passengers, including returning Vietnamese and foreign experts and executives. — VNS