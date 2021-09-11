Firms given recommendations to develop sustainably, realize dual goals

To adapt to and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, aside from the Government's support, each enterprise needs to bring into play their internal strengths and change plans and strategies so as to achieve the dual goals of effectively fighting against the pandemic and sustaining and recovering production and business activities, said Nguyen Quang Vinh, Secretary General of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Vice President of the VCCI's Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD).

He also put forward an initiative to establish a council of enterprise cooperation to respond to COVID-19, adding that this council will gather the strength of the business community by connecting business associations, related organizations, and the VCCI to join hands with the Government to help firms weather this trying time and quickly recover and develop.

At the webinar, Dorsati Madani, Senior Economist at World Bank Vietnam, delivered a speech on global economic prospects and impacts on the country, citing a WB report as saying that the Vietnamese economy is expected to recover in the fourth quarter of 2021 and post a GDP growth rate of about 4.8 percent this year.

Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestle Vietnam and Co-Vice President of the VBCSD, recommended workers and contractors to be fully vaccinated and enterprises be given self-determination in applying anti-COVID-19 models at their factories on the basis of the Health Ministry's guidance.

Regulations related to COVID-19 prevention and control in localities should be simplified and accord with central agencies' directions while public administrative procedures should be digitized, thus creating optimum conditions for businesses, especially during the social distancing period, he suggested.

Source: VNA