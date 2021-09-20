FIFA Futsal World Cup: Czech Republic draw sends Vietnam through to Round of 16

Vietnam tied 1-1 with the Czech Republic in their last Group D match on Sunday night (September 19) to make it through to the knockout stage of the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 as one of the four best third-placed teams.









After a first-half stalemate, Chau Doan Phat opened the scoring for Vietnam with five minutes to go, but only to see his efforts cancelled out by Resetar who equalised just one minute later.



Despite missing out on the full three points, the draw was enough to send Vietnam through to the last 16 of the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic also advanced as Group D runners-up with four points, above Vietnam on goal difference.

The result was a well-deserved reward for coach Pham Minh Giang's troops who demonstrated a brilliant fighting spirit in a tough encounter against a much higher-rated Czech Republic side.

The Czech Republic started the match better producing two consecutive shots in the opening minutes which were saved by goleiro Ho Van Y.

Vietnam responded immediately with Pham Duc Hoa breaking through the Czech Republic's defence but failing to beat goleiro Vahala.

In the following minutes, the European team pressed and almost scored a number of times. However, Ho Van Y continued to show excellent reflexes by denying attempts from Zaruba and captain Resetar, thus keeping the goalless draw unchanged going into halftime.

The Czech Republic put up pressure threatening to score two minutes after the restart with Michal Holy placing a shot closely wide.

In the 27th minute, Vietnam wasted a golden opportunity to go ahead as Nguyen Minh Tri could not beat Vahala in a one-on-one.

The Czech goleiro continued to rescue his side four minutes later by stretching his leg to save Nguyen Minh Tri's powerful long-range strike.

It was not until the 35th minute that the deadlock was broken, with Chau Doan Phat stealing the ball from midfield and firing a rocket through the two legs of goleiro Vahala to give Vietnam a much-needed advantage.

However, the joy was short-lived for the Southeast Asian team as just one minute later Pham Duc Hoa mistakenly passed the ball to unmarked Resetar who comfortably beat goleiro Ho Van Y with an unstoppable strike.

In the remaining minutes, the Czech Republic moved onto power play and produced some threats, but Vietnam's resilience prevented them from being converted into a goal until the final whistle.

With the draw, Vietnam have been guaranteed a place among the four best third-placed teams on four points, joining Group D leaders Brazil and runners-up Czech Republic to qualify for the knockout round.