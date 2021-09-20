Farm produce pile up in south as farmers struggle to sell them amid COVID restrictions

HCM CITY — Farmers across the south and Central Highlands are struggling to sell their harvests due to COVID-19 restrictions on travelling and business operations, leading to a massive pileup of agriculture goods.
Lê Văn Quyết, deputy chairman of the Southeastern Provinces Animal Husbandry Association, said chicken farmers are struggling to find buyers since many slaughterhouses are still closed due to COVID cases or lack of vaccinated staff.
They are incurring losses and have to reduce their chicken flocks by 40 per cent to cut costs, he said.
South-eastern provinces are seeing excessive supply, he said.
Bình Dương Province is also suffering from an excess supply of millions of poultry eggs, and farmers are struggling to sell their eggs also because many mooncake manufacturers are closed, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Trần Lâm Sinh, deputy director of the Đồng Nai Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the province has a surplus of thousands of pigs, 200,000 white chickens and large quantities of fruits, vegetables and seafood.
Many dragon fruit farmers in Bình Thuận Province have had to throw away their harvests since they cannot sell them.
Central Highlands provinces are also facing similar problems. Đoàn Ngọc Có, deputy director of the Gia Lai Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said farmers are still struggling to sell their vegetables though prices are falling and the province is making efforts to network farmers and businesses.
Social distancing orders in HCM City and other southern provinces, which restrict travel and businesses' ability to operate, are disrupting distribution channels and preventing slaughterhouses from opening, thus affecting demand for livestock, according to many provinces.
Local authorities need to consider reopening wholesale markets soon or set up large trans-shipment areas to facilitate goods delivery from other farming areas, according to the Đồng Nai Province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành said provinces need to be more flexible with their pandemic preventive measures to allow smoother transportation of agricultural products, adding some have been too rigid.
Hóc Môn Wholesale Market in the city also plans to set up a trans-shipment area on its premises soon to get agricultural produce deliveries from other provinces.
Similar areas have been set up at the city's other two wholesale markets, Bình Điền and Thủ Đức.
A recent online networking forum for farmers and businesses in HCM City and the Mekong Delta has helped provinces connect with large retailers of agricultural produce, such as MM Mega Market and Gigamall. — VNS
- Ninh Thuan livestock farmers struggle to feed animals due to drought
- 'It's not fair, not right': how America treats its black farmers
- New Jersey Farmers Turn To Hemp To Cash In On High Demand
- Pepper farmers in Vietnam switch to other crops as price declines
- 'It is strange to see the British struggling with the beaver': why is rewilding so controversial?
- From an ordinary farm to a thriving profit hub
- Tasmania's growing reputation with Chinese farmers a double-edged sword
- Your guide to peak summer produce at Bay Area farmers’ markets
- From the farm to the chef’s table
- ABC reignites history wars with documentary claiming settlers covered up evidence that Aboriginals were farmers not hunter-gatherers to 'justify white occupation'
- Judge suggests RSPCA should no longer prosecute cases amid claims it stoked hate campaign against puppy owner
- America's milk industry is struggling. Don't blame oat milk
- Brexit could weaken rules on antibiotics in farming, activists warn
- Juul stops advertising e-cigarettes amid safety concerns and nine vaping deaths as CEO Kevin Burns RESIGNS and Marlboro makers Philip Morris back out of merger talks
- Peat fires burning in south-west Victoria since mid-March appear to be out
- Where savvy farmers are flocking to farm
- The farmers who started out with student debts and big dreams
- Midwestern farmers eye USMCA deal for relief amid China trade war
- Brazil's Amazon rangers battle farmers' burning business logic
- Legal hemp, CBD stir more farmers to grow unfamiliar crop
Farm produce pile up in south as farmers struggle to sell them amid COVID restrictions have 686 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.