Exhibition on Vietnam – France friendship held

PANO – On August 18 in Hanoi, the Ho Chi Minh Museum and the Archives Department of the Party Central Committee's Office kicked off an exhibition, themed "President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnam – France friendship", in presence of Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office Nguyen Van Nen.
| Visitors at the exhibition
On display were nearly 200 photos, documents and exhibits, organized into 4 themes: President Ho Chi Minh in the early days to find a way to save the country, the struggle for equal relations between Vietnam and France; the official visit of President Ho Chi Minh City to France in 1946 – Laying a foundation for the two countries' friendship; President Ho Chi Minh with the solidarity and friendship between the two peoples (1946-1975); Developing Vietnam – France friendship under Ho Chi Minh's thoughts in the integration and development period.
The exhibition, running until December, is in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the President Ho Chi Minh's visit to France (1946) and the 71st anniversary of the August Revolution (1945).
Translated by Thuy Duong
