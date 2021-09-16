EVN generates support for Covid-19 fight in Vietnam’s south

Ensuring safe power supply

Lockdown was extended throughout the southern region in accordance with Prime Ministerial Instruction 16 to help combat the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Ensuring continual, safe electricity supply in this context is very important not only to maintain production and people's daily lives but also to help pandemic control and healthcare.

EVNHCMC supplies electricity to Field Hospital 14

EVN Deputy General Director Vo Quang Lam said the corporation has been monitoring the pandemic's development and directing its member units to ensure continuous, safe electricity supply. Specifically, it has urged units to accelerate the application of information technology and digital transformation to provide online services and utility bill payments.

The EVN leadership proposed that the Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC), the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), and the Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC) continue assisting the Southern Regional Load Dispatch Center (SRLDC), the Central Region Load Dispatch Center (CRLDC), and the EVN Information and Communication Technology Company (EVNICT) in providing backup centers ready to deal with crisis scenarios.

EVN has been strictly applying pandemic control measures throughout the group's system, guided by the Ministry of Health's 5K message – khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations). It has also shifted to online work where possible, implemented the three-on-the-spot solution (to arrange for employees to temporarily work, eat and sleep on site), and promoted vaccination.

Generous donations

EVN has coordinated with its trade union to mobilize employee support and donations for the group's workers in the south and others hard hit by the pandemic. A Covid-19 advisory team was formed by EVN to provide employees throughout the group with advice and guidelines on Covid-19 treatment and control. EVN has used part of its Covid-19 prevention fund and called on other power corporations to contribute funding for medicines and medical equipment for the southern region.

Presenting oxygen cylinders in Thu Duc City

Responding to the government's call, EVN donated VND400 billion to the Covid-19 vaccine fund, in addition to tens of billions of dong to local social welfare funds in affected areas. To ease the difficulties of electricity users affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, EVN has reduced charges four times in 2020 and 2021, with discounts totaling more than VND16 trillion.

In August 2021, Power Generation Joint Stock Corporation 3 (EVNGENCO 3), EVNSPC, and Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 2 (PECC2) donated to the construction of a high-flow oxygen, air and vacuum systems for almost 400 Covid-19 treatment beds at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases (HTD) at a total cost of more than VND8.5 billion. In addition, EVNGENCO 3 donated 100 oxygen cylinders with breathing apparatus for Covid-19 patients treated at home in Ho Chi Minh City's Thu Duc City.

Apart from donating tens of billions of dong to Covid-19 prevention activities, EVNHCMC has donated 2,000 protective suits, nearly 2,500 face masks and 500 anti-droplet glasses to Field Hospital 12.

Meanwhile, EVNSPC supported the installation of oxygen and vacuum systems for 504 beds at the Ho Chi Minh City Covid-19 Emergency Resuscitation Hospital. Member power companies of EVNSPC have provided assistance in the form of cash and materials for pandemic control forces.

In the provinces of Ca Mau, Kien Giang, Bac Lieu, and Ben Tre, power units have donated generators, lighting equipment and gifts worth more than VND780 million to Covid-19 pandemic control stations in the Vietnamese-Cambodian border area and isolated and lockdown areas.

