EUROSAI conference attended by the State Audit Office of Việt Nam as ASOSAI president

The Vietnamese delegation, led by the director of State Audit Office of Việt Nam's International Co-operation Department Trần Kim Lộc (centre), attending the 11th EUROSAI online congress. Photo sav.gov.vn

Former Auditor General of Việt Nam sends congratulation message to EUROSAI. Photo sav.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI – As president of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institution (ASOSAI) for the 2018-2021 term, the State Audit Office of Việt Nam (SAV) attended the 11th European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI) Congress.

The 11th EUROSAI Congress was hosted online by the Czech Republic on April 14, on the 30th anniversary of the foundation of EUROSAI. It was attended by 50 national Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) and 30 observers of international organisations. The Vietnamese delegation was headed by the director of SAV's International Co-Operation Department, Trần Kim Lộc.

As the president of ASOSAI, SAV sent a congratulatory message to the EUROSAI and the congress.

The EUROSAI Congress is the organisation’s most important and high-level event, held every three years, to strengthen professional cooperation, encouraging information and document exchange, and promoting research on auditing in the public sector.

The meeting unanimously approved the official agenda and agreed on the following: reports on the implementation of the Presidency Programme for the period 2017-2021; reports on the activities of the secretariat; reports on the implementation of a strategic plan for the period 2017-2021; reports of working groups on auditing environment, information technology; a budget for COVID-19 pandemic and urban affairs; financial reports for the period 2017-2021; report of the audit committee; and report on co-operation with International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and regional organisations.

The congress also discussed many initiatives and actions to support member SAI in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The congress also confirmed an increased role for EUROSAI in solving emerging problems in the region.

The congress unanimously approved the organisation’s important positions in the new term, including; the State Audit of Israel as the host to the 12th congress in 2024, the UK and Lithuania’s State Audit as two new members of the executive board for the term 2021-2027 and the Bulgarian and Croatian State Audit’s joining as auditors of EUROSAI.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Seyit Ahmet Bas, president of the Turkish Court of Accounts and EUROSAI president, said that the success of the 11th EUROSAI Congress being held online was thanks to the careful preparation of SAI members.

Bas also expressed his sincere thanks to the Spanish Audit Office, the executive board and EUROSAI members for their valuable support and effective cooperation as the Turkish Court of Accounts assumed the role of EUROSAI president for the 2017-2021 term.

The congress witnessed the presidential transfer ceremony between Seyit Ahmet Bas and Miloslav Kala, State Auditor General of the Czech Republic.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Kala, acknowledged the enthusiastic participation of all SAI members. He believed that the meeting provided an open forum based on mutual trust and understanding among SAI members, allowing them to take action on EUROSAI’s mission in the new period.

As scheduled, the second part of the congress will be convened in the autumn of 2021 or spring of 2022 in Prague, to discuss the remaining contents of the plenary session via workshops and cultural programmes. VNS