Embassy marks Vietnamese events in France

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang highlighted that Vietnam is proud of its achievements in socio-economic affairs, politics, and diplomacy with its partners worldwide over the past seven decades.

The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam reaffirmed the nation's foreign policy of independence, openness, and proactive regional and international integration, the diplomat said.

Expressing his delight at growing Vietnam – France relations, Thang noted the nations will mark a decade of their strategic partnership and five decades of their diplomatic relations in 2023.

He said he believes that high-level political exchanges in recent months and in the coming time will create a new impetus for the bilateral relations.

He also mentioned a COVID-19 vaccine batch donated by France just arriving in Vietnam in a couple of days ago as an example of the countries' vivid relationship.

The diplomat said he is pleased with the expanding ties shared between Vietnam and international organisations headquartered in Paris, including the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

He stated that Vietnam will continue its policy of peace and cooperation for security, stability, and development; its compliance with commitments to international law, equality, and win-win cooperation; and its promotion of solidarity to overcome the pandemic.

Placing people at the center of its actions and goals, Vietnam is willing to strengthen the existing relationships with all partners as well as create new ones for multilateral collaboration, comprehensive development, mutual trust and mutual responsibility, the diplomat said.

Source: VNA