Embassy in China holds international cultural friendship exchange

The event was also meant to celebrate the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2), with over 300 guests and representatives from 30 embassies and international organizations in Beijing.

In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Sao Mai stressed that via the event, the Chinese people and international friends will understand more about Vietnam and its culture, customs and people, contributing to fostering the cultural exchange between the Vietnamese and Chinese citizens, and people from countries in general.

Chairman of the Chinese association Cui Yong An said promoting cultural exchange will contribute to consolidating social foundation for bilateral ties.

Participants at the event were treated to traditional dishes of Vietnam, enjoyed the beauty of Vietnam's traditional long dress and traditional costumes of countries, and attended a photo exhibition on the country and people of Vietnam.

Source: VNA