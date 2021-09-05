Embassy assists vaccination campaign for Vietnamese expats in Malaysia

The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia in collaboration with the Vietnamese women's union and competent Malaysian agencies organised vaccinations for 200 Vietnamese expats on September 4. People vaccinated were Vietnamese workers and their families, all aged above 18.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Thu Hoa from Penang said the vaccination benefited 21 Vietnamese workers from the Malaysian state, adding that she is moved by the assistance she has received. She said she feels more secured after getting her shot on the day and hoped more Vietnamese in Malaysia will be vaccinated. Vietnamese Chargé d'Affaires Nguyen Hong Son informed that the embassy will further cooperate with competent agencies and Vietnamese communities so that more Vietnamese, including students and interns, will be inoculated. Mobile vaccination campaigns will take place to support people in remote areas, he added. Earlier, in mid-August, more than 500 Vietnamese in Malaysia were vaccinated./.