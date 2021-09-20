Efforts made to bring a special Mid-Autumn Festival for kids amid COVID-19 pandemic

HCM CITY – Many children in HCM City, the country's coronavirus epicentre, have enjoyed a special Mid-Autumn Festival this year despite social distancing regulations thanks to joint efforts of authorities, organisations and volunteers.
In the past three days, the dormitories of migrant workers in Sơn Kỳ, Tây Thạnh wards in Tân Phú District; Tân Nhựt, An Phú Tây wards in Bình Chánh District; and Hiệp Phước Industrial Zone in Nhà Bè District have been full of the sounds of happiness with children's laughter.
Youngsters celebrated their Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes, milk, small boxes of candy and biscuits, as well colourful paper lanterns. These are in gift packages for the full-moon festival local authorities, youth unions and benefactors, in the costumes of Hằng Nga and Uncle Cuội, the two traditional characters of the festival, presented to children in the city's pandemic-hit areas.
Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Thu, a migrant worker in Sơn Kỳ Ward in Tân Phú District said it had been a long time since she last heard the sound of children laughing.
"I thought everybody was busy putting the pandemic under control and would ignore the children's festival," she said.
Tuyết Mai, another migrant worker in An Phú Ward in Thủ Đức City said the pro-longed social distancing has put her family and neighbours in serious financial difficulties.
"Having the gifts on this occasion is really meaningful and special for us. It has brought joy to the children and made us feel warm in these really hard days," she said.
The city's Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs showed that the department, in co-operation with the city's Fatherland Front Committee and the Youth Union, has presented gift sets worth VNĐ300,000 (US$12) each to disadvantaged children in seven social welfare centres and 40 dormitories in the city.
Trần Thị Kim Thanh, head of the department's Office for Child Protection, Care and Gender Equality said this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival was very special due to the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.
She said the department as well as local authorities, mobilised teams to visit and give moon cakes and lanterns to children in special circumstances, children of migrant workers who were seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and children in field hospitals and quarantine sites.
The department also called upon organisations and individuals to donate online learning equipment and textbooks to children to help them get back to school, she said.
Under the programme jointly held by the city's Youth Union, the city's Fatherland Front Committee, the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Hồ Chí Minh City Women’s Union, a total of 5,000 gifts, 1,300 sets of textbooks, learning equipment, and 50 scholarships worth nearly VNĐ2.5 billion ($109,120) have been presented to disadvantaged children and those who are receiving treatment against COVID-19 in the city.
Văn Thị Bạch Tuyết, deputy head of the National Assembly delegation of HCM City said during her visit to the city's Children’s Hospital 2 and the Field Hospital No11 that this Mid-Autumn Festival, children would not celebrate as usual due to the social distancing regulations, but joint efforts of social organisations, charity groups and benefactors have contributed to caring for disadvantaged children, helping them to overcome this difficult period.
The Khăn Quàng Đỏ newspaper collaborated with the Sharing group, and presented gifts to 1,000 children with cancer, HIV, and children infected with Agent Orange, as well as orphans in the city.
A further 5,000 gifts were given to children infected with COVID-19 and children whose parents are infected with COVID-19. The gifts were donated by the City Party Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Department, the Vietnam Youth Social Work Centers, and the Vietnam Young Doctors Association.
Dr Phương Vũ, from the Social Work Department of City Children’s Hospital, said many parents who were taking care of children at the hospital could not hide their tears of happiness when seeing the bright smiles after days of fighting with illness.
Ý Ngân, a migrant worker at Tân Thuận Processing Zone said she felt so touched seeing her five-year-old son have a fun time and have parties with moon cakes and fruits with volunteers at the Field Hospital in District 7.
Vân Trung, who works as a builder, said he and his child just came to the field hospital for ten days with so many concerns and worries, but the child had a very happy time this Mid-Autumn Festival. VNS
- Sundance Film Festival Lineup Includes Indie Darling Taylor Swift
- Macao Film Festival Chief Mike Goodridge On Growth, Wider Chinese Market & Why Hong Kong Unrest Won’t Affect The Fest
- A Unique Art Festival To Showcase The History And Heritage Of Shravanabelagola
- The London Podcast Festival wants to push you out of your comfort zone
- Priyanka Chopra pens emotional note after being honoured at Marrakech Film Festival
- The 10 Best Stand-up Specials of 2018
- Bus drivers BANNED from wearing Christmas jumpers in case it upsets special needs kids
- Sundance Film Festival Announces 2020 Lineup, Most Diverse Ever
- A Christmas miracle! Spending expert shares genius tips to help YOU save money this festive season - as FEMAIL unveils the ultimate gift guide so you can find the perfect present for everyone on your list
- Sundance 2020: Riley Keough, Robert Redford, Angelina Jolie, Bruce Lee Docu, Lena Waithe & LGBTQ+ Rights Pack U.S., World Cinema, NEXT, Midnight & Kids Slates
- World Health Organisation warns of a 'slide back' in global measles fight amid unprecedented outbreak in Samoa that has killed 55 people
- Cyber Monday shoppers are set to spend a record £1.5bn as online sales match High Street spending for the first time amid fears commuters will crash websites while shopping on their phones
- New rebel bid to halt no-deal Brexit amid fury at PM’s enforcer
- 19 great TV episodes for non-traditional holidays
- Explained: Why PM Modi is attending a special climate meet on sidelines of UNGA
- Emotional goodbye: City manager steps down amid accolades
- Dharma's most special, song 'n' dance star appearances
- A runaway winner! Man fleeing from leopard as it mauls his neighbour is just one brilliant image to make it onto AFP's best photos of 2019 list
- Inside Facebook Stories’ quest for originality amidst 300M users
- The 20 best films of 2016
Efforts made to bring a special Mid-Autumn Festival for kids amid COVID-19 pandemic have 1096 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.