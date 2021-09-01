E-handbook on COVID-19 prevention and control debuts

The interface of the e-handbook. — Photo Screenshot

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Health have introduced the first version of an e-handbook on COVID-19 prevention and control at covid19.mic.gov.vn.

The National Technology Centre for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported that the e-handbook comprises four major sections, including data, documents, information and technology.

The e-handbook is expected to enable agencies, businesses, organisations and individuals to search pandemic prevention and control measures online.

In the information section, visitors could watch videos featuring 5K message, instructions to wash hands and wear masks properly, 10 tips for patients at home, nine prevention and control measures in the community.

The technology section offers guidelines to fill out health declarations and introduces tracing, quarantine, testing and vaccination management platforms.

Any feedback could be sent right to the website, said the centre – operator of the e-handbook. – VNS