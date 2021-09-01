E-handbook on COVID-19 prevention and control debuts

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Health have introduced the first version of an e-handbook on COVID-19 prevention and control at covid19.mic.gov.vn.
The National Technology Centre for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported that the e-handbook comprises four major sections, including data, documents, information and technology.
The e-handbook is expected to enable agencies, businesses, organisations and individuals to search pandemic prevention and control measures online.
In the information section, visitors could watch videos featuring 5K message, instructions to wash hands and wear masks properly, 10 tips for patients at home, nine prevention and control measures in the community.
The technology section offers guidelines to fill out health declarations and introduces tracing, quarantine, testing and vaccination management platforms.
Any feedback could be sent right to the website, said the centre – operator of the e-handbook. – VNS
- Internal Control - The Why and How
- Golf Injury: Preventive and Conditioning Exercises for Golf
- The Senior Golfer: Preventing Injuries During the Golden Years of Golf
- Ford Mondeo To Debut At Geneva Motor Show
- Mercedes-Benz New Version of C-Class to Debut at the Geneva Motor Show
- Pumping Iron to Improve Your Diabetes Control
- Understanding Canine Hip Dysplasia and How to Prevent It
- Online Auction Sellers - Seize Control Of Your Business!
- TBI Prevention and Demographics
- Green tea extract may help prevent type-2 diabetes
- Inside A Box With The Thinking Woman's Crumpet Or The Art Of Derren Brown
- A Few Quick Thoughts on Freedom and Technology
- Humanscale, Allsteel, and Herman Miller are Office Chair Leaders in Ergonomic Design
- A Fragile Lifeline: Lessons I Learned Answering The Aids Hotline
- Asset Protection - How to Avoid Losing Your Fortune to A Lame Lawsuit
- Recovery From Exercise - Looking at What's Best
- Statistics on Childhood Obesity
- Depression - Suicide and the Sexes
- 33 Travel Safety Tips
- Embroidery Machine
E-handbook on COVID-19 prevention and control debuts have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.