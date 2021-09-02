E-commerce sites launch Tet online sale campaigns

While general stores and supermarkets are about to close for Tet holiday, e-commerce websites have stated they are ready to take orders even on Tet days.

The online sale campaigns have been launched by a series of e-commerce websites, unlike in previous years, after they realized that demand for online shopping has soared since the epidemic outbreak.

Shopee and Tiki have stated they will deliver goods through Tet. Shopee has worked with sellers, brands and transport partners to maintain uninterrupted delivery on the Tet holiday, from February 11 (the last day of the Year of the Rat) to February 16 (the fifth day of the New Year of the Buffalo)

Meanwhile, TikiNOW, a similar program run by Tiki, will be implemented in Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City.

Lazada will deliver goods until February 10 and come back on February 17.

Some electronics and fashion brands have also announced they will accept online orders on Tet days. Coolmate said it will open on Tet days and offer some gifts to customers. Halo, a shop specializing in retailing technology products, will open on three Tet days with attractive programs.

According to Lazada Vietnam’s CEO James Dong, online shopping demand has increased rapidly in the context of pandemic outbreaks. Vietnamese consumers now have higher confidence in e-commerce and are taking advantage of incentives from e-commerce sites, such as coupon codes, free delivery codes and golden hour deals.

Ngo Hoang Gia Khanh from Tiki also said because of Covid-19, customers tend to spend time on family activities, which leads to higher demand, especially for consumer goods, fresh food, electronics and refrigeration products.

Though e-commerce sites will open through Tet, this doesn’t mean that all goods will be delivered promptly. The delivery will depend on delivery firms. According to Coolmate, orders on Tet days will be considered and the delivery will resume from the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

A representative of Vietnam Post said goods will be delivered until the end of February 10. After a 3-day interruption, the delivery will resume on February 14. Post offices will adjust the delivery schedules to be sure that all parcels arriving on February 10 will be delivered before Tet holiday.

He said the demand doubled on pre-Tet days. There have been up to 1 million parcels on some days.

GiaoHangTietKiem will have a 3-day Tet holiday and come back on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year. In Hanoi and HCMC, the customers placing orders prior to noon February 10 will get delivery before the holiday.

As for international orders, some delivery firms will leave?? earlier. Because of the complicated developments of the pandemic, Chinese delivery partners have to have an early Lunar New Year holiday.

