Đồng Nai to reopen essential services in green zones

Đồng Nai Province will resume socio-economic activities by September 20 under certain conditions. — Photo vietnamnet.vn

ĐỒNG NAI PROVINCE — Đồng Nai Province plans to resume socio-economic activities step by step after September 20.

The province will review the vaccination rate and the risk of coronavirus infection in different areas before allowing activities to resume in low-risk areas (green zones).

According to the plan, from September 20 the province will resume essential services in low-risk areas where no COVID-19 community cases have been found for at least 14 days.

To date, 75 of 170 communes in Đồng Nai are recognised as COVID-safe zones. The areas are mostly located in Tân Phú, Định Quán, Xuân Lộc, Thống Nhất and Cẩm Mỹ Districts and Long Thành Town.

Non-essential services in green zones might be allowed to reopen if their employees have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last 14 days and strictly follow safety protocols.

Food and drink businesses will only serve takeaway. Sellers and buyers must keep their distance and wear a face mask.

Fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID in the last 180 days in green zones could join essential activities.

Residents who are fully vaccinated or COVID-19 patients who have recovered over the past six months in green zones would be allowed to go out for essential reasons from 6 am to 6 pm.

In addition, construction work in green zones, agriculture, transportation and goods transport activities can resume under certain requirements after September 20.

Sports and cultural events and services will remain suspended until further notice, according to the plan.

In red, orange and yellow zones, social distancing measures will remain in place until further notice.

Đồng Nai Province has reported 35,901 cases, with 15,000 patients having fully recovered and 320 deaths, according to its anti-virus steering committee.

The province is speeding up vaccinations to achieve 100 per cent first-dose coverage for 2.2 million people aged over 18 by September 20. The province has inoculated with at least one dose over 1.6 million people, meeting around 73 per cent of the target. — VNS