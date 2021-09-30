Đồng Nai to remove checkpoints in COVID-free zones

A vegetable stall of Đồng Nai Food Industry Corporation serves people in isolated areas of Biên Hòa City. VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG NAI — Authorities in the southern province of Đồng Nai will remove barriers at pandemic checkpoints that blocked off alleys, residential areas and some roads in green (COVID-free) zones from October 1.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Hồng Lĩnh said that in “green” areas, people can work and live normally in some fields, however, people should not gather in groups of more than 10 or 20 people.

He was speaking at the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control's meeting on Wednesday, adding that checkpoints in the red zones (zones with COVID-19 cases) are still in place.

Also at the meeting, Lĩnh affirmed that the province’s policy was to empower businesses to take the initiative.

Leaders of enterprises have the right to decide on the reopening of production and business activities. If re-operating, enterprises must set up a safe production plan.

Provincial authorities will support and guide businesses in epidemiological knowledge, isolation and treatment (in case an outbreak occurs), he said.

Currently, the province is conducting COVID-19 testing in many areas.

Authorities of districts and communes need to mobilise people to actively complete their responsibilities in the fight against the pandemic.

In case people cannot be tested at a fixed location, the medical workers can visit houses.

Meanwhile, the authority in Long An Province said the province is aimed at providing two doses of vaccine for workers as soon as possible.

Nguyễn Văn Út, chairman of the Long An Province People’s Committee told a meeting with local businesses on Sunday that wen a case is detected, enterprises do not need to stop all production activities.

He said that enterprises had to handle and isolate F0 cases by themselves, in the narrowest level at production groups, to quickly disinfect the area and then return to operation. VNS