Dong Nai puts into use largest temporary COVID-19 treatment hospital

The temporary hospital is located in Xuan Hoa commune, Xuan Loc district. On the first day of operation, the hospital received more than 100 COVID-19 patients from Nhon Trach district.

Phan Huy Anh Vu, Director of the provincial Department of Health, said the inauguration of the new hospital has increased the province’s treatment capacity to nearly 24,500 beds.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Dong Nai province has been continuously increasing with an average of 1,000 infections per day. Thus, it is very necessary to prepare more temporary hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, helping to reduce the pressure on the local health sector, and be ready to cope with a high number of cases, he said.

According to the provincial Department of Health, the province recorded 623 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 on September 21, bringing the total figure to more than 41,000. Of which, nearly 21,000 patients have been recovered and 388 people have died.

