Đồng Nai implements socio-economic recovery plan

HÀ NỘI — The southern province of Đồng Nai has started the gradual restoration of socio-economic activities, while ensuring the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, from Monday.

Plan No 11102/KH-UBND of the provincial People’s Committee aims to restart business following a period of social distancing.

The province is home to 103 communes, wards and towns classified as green areas. In addition, the Center for Disease Control of the province has classified 25 communes, wards and townships as risk zones; 23 communes and wards are high-risk zones and 19 communes and wards are very high-risk zones.

Leaders of the provincial Department of Health said that the key task in the coming days is to strengthen inspection and supervision of cross-infection in concentrated isolation areas and hospitals; strictly control hostels in locked down areas; strengthen testing, screening, and strictly control the source of infection at companies implementing the “3 on-site” model.

Regarding vaccinations, up to now, the whole province has administered 1,848,424 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,750,190 people, accounting for 77.65 per cent of the provincial population aged above 18 years, including 98,234 people receiving two full doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province’s plan is to speed up vaccination for workers in factories to gradually restore normal production after Monday.

There are more than 610,000 workers i n industrial zones in the province . Recently, businesses with a large number of employees have been given priority for the first dose of vaccine.

Đồng Nai holds dialogue with FDI firms

Authorities of Đồng Nai held a dialogue session with associations and foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses in the southern province on Saturday to help remove difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the event, participating firms praised Đồng Nai's business climate and agreed with the province's pandemic prevention measures.

They said the authorities have provided prompt assistance, particularly regarding administrative procedures, to facilitate enterprises in arranging accommodation for workers to stay and work at their facilities.

They suggested the province consider easing a number of criteria in its economic recovery plan, particularly concerning regulations on vaccination rate, trade and travel from Monday.

Fielding queries from firms at the dialogue, Cao Tiến Dũng, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, sympathised with their difficulties.

He said local authorities will stand side by side with firms and create all conditions possible for them to overcome obstacles and recover production activities.

Nguyễn Hồng Lĩnh, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said that more vaccines will be distributed for the enterprises.

Some companies presented more than VNĐ17 billion (US$743,000) worth of medical equipment and goods to support the province’s pandemic prevention activities. — VNS