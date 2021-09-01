Division 5 observance of combat readiness inspected

According to Commanding Officer of Infantry Division 5 under Military Region 7 Colonel Le Xuan Binh, over the past time the division has strictly observed combat readiness duty as regulated. Particularly, the unit has closely followed situational developments, thus adjusted its combat readiness plans and preparing forces and vehicles to deal with circumstances in a timely and effective manner.

Colonel Binh added that the division's Chain-of-Command has regularly checked its affiliated units and agencies' implementation of combat readiness regulations and pointed out their shortcomings in carrying out the missions. Thanks to timely advice, the division's combat readiness capabilities have been augmented, making it competent to fulfill all assigned missions.

Regarding the COVID-19 prevention and control task, under the instruction of the unit's Party Committee and Chain-of-Command, its troops have thoroughly studied and strictly implemented directives of the Government, the Ministry of National Defense and Military Region 7 on the mission. The division has also promoted information dissemination and education to raise troops' awareness of and responsibility for observing the COVID-19 prevention and control regulations and measures.

In addition, the unit's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has closely cooperated with local authorities and armed forces in containing SARS-CoV-2. Together with protecting troops from contracting COVID-19, unit's teams have prepared facilities for quarantining those from pandemic-hit localities and worked with Military Hospital 7B and Eastern Military-Civilian Hospital to vaccinate troops.

More especially, since the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the division has cooperated with businesses, organizations and individuals to present supplies, including rice, meat, fish, eggs, vegetables, instant noodles, face-masks and medicines to troops' families and people in quarantine zones and lock-down areas.

In the coming time, Infantry Division 5 will continue maintaining combat readiness and duty regulations; foster management of personnel, weapons and equipment; continue applying COVID-19 prevention and control measures; and assist local authorities and people in containing the virus.

Lauding the division for its results in task performance over the past time, Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien asked the unit to continue maintaining combat readiness regulations, strictly carry out COVID-19 prevention and control measures and actively support local forces in containing the virus.

Translated by Tran Hoai