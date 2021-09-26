Discover TikTok viral recipe: BBQ Chicken Lollipops

With Chef Kim Hoàng Anh of Bếp Trưởng Review

Kim Hoàng Anh, also known as Bếp Trưởng Review (Chef Review), is a popular TikTok creator in Việt Nam

When TikTok officially entered Việt Nam's online ecosystem in 2019 it was known for cutesy dancing, lip syncs and make-up videos. But since 2020 it has become much used as a platform for people learning how to cook, particularly with millions of Vietnamese people stuck at home during quarantine.

TikTok has also birthed a new generation of celebrity chefs who share low-ingredient, easy-to-follow recipes for home cooks. Kim Hoàng Anh, a 29-year-old TikTok cooking star with more than 1.2 million followers, has a new recipe out, and it is already going viral: BBQ Chicken Lollipops.

Preparation: 35 minutes

Serves: 3 – 4

Ingredients:

Chicken thighs: 1kg

Ketchup: 200g

Chili sauce: 50g

Yellow mustard: 200g

Worcestershire:100g

Honey: 50g

Pepper: 10g

Brown sugar: 15g

Salt: 10g

Onion powder: 20g

Garlic powder: 30g

Chili powder: 15g

Method:

BBQ sauce

Make BBQ sauce by mixing all the ingredients in the correct quantity, then bringing to a boil.

Turn off the heat as soon as the mixture boils.

Chicken Lollipop

Clean the chicken thighs and then marinade them with salt and pepper for 20 minutes

Remove the skin at the chicken knee joint, bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes

Spread the BBQ sauce on the chicken lollipop, continue to bake at 180 Celsius degrees for 10-15 minutes

The finished BBQ Chicken Lollipop, as the name suggests, is shaped like a giant lollipop. The flavour is soaked with BBQ sauce, full of sour flavours from apple cider, vinegar and yellow mustard, as well as sweet and fragrant from the honey and the dried spices.

Chef Hoang Anh's BBQ sauce is one of the best you will find. — Photos courtesy of Bếp Trưởng Review

According to Hoàng Anh, many people have eaten and enjoyed BBQ sauce, but few are familiar with how it is made.

"This is a very simple dish, easy to make, cheap and suitable for both adults and children. I hope readers of Việt Nam News will have a great experience while enjoying my BBQ Chicken Lollipop recipe," he said— VNS.