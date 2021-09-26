Discover TikTok viral recipe: BBQ Chicken Lollipops

With Chef Kim Hoàng Anh of Bếp Trưởng Review
When TikTok officially entered Việt Nam's online ecosystem in 2019 it was known for cutesy dancing, lip syncs and make-up videos. But since 2020 it has become much used as a platform for people learning how to cook, particularly with millions of Vietnamese people stuck at home during quarantine.
TikTok has also birthed a new generation of celebrity chefs who share low-ingredient, easy-to-follow recipes for home cooks. Kim Hoàng Anh, a 29-year-old TikTok cooking star with more than 1.2 million followers, has a new recipe out, and it is already going viral: BBQ Chicken Lollipops.
Preparation: 35 minutes
Serves: 3 – 4
Ingredients:
- Chicken thighs: 1kg
- Ketchup: 200g
- Chili sauce: 50g
- Yellow mustard: 200g
- Worcestershire:100g
- Honey: 50g
- Pepper: 10g
- Brown sugar: 15g
- Salt: 10g
- Onion powder: 20g
- Garlic powder: 30g
- Chili powder: 15g
Method:
BBQ sauce
- Make BBQ sauce by mixing all the ingredients in the correct quantity, then bringing to a boil.
- Turn off the heat as soon as the mixture boils.
Chicken Lollipop
- Clean the chicken thighs and then marinade them with salt and pepper for 20 minutes
- Remove the skin at the chicken knee joint, bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes
- Spread the BBQ sauce on the chicken lollipop, continue to bake at 180 Celsius degrees for 10-15 minutes
The finished BBQ Chicken Lollipop, as the name suggests, is shaped like a giant lollipop. The flavour is soaked with BBQ sauce, full of sour flavours from apple cider, vinegar and yellow mustard, as well as sweet and fragrant from the honey and the dried spices.
According to Hoàng Anh, many people have eaten and enjoyed BBQ sauce, but few are familiar with how it is made.
"This is a very simple dish, easy to make, cheap and suitable for both adults and children. I hope readers of Việt Nam News will have a great experience while enjoying my BBQ Chicken Lollipop recipe," he said— VNS.
