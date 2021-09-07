Digital health passport expected to bring tourism back from the brink

The travel pass is applied to those who have been fully vaccinated, recovered from the disease or get negative test result for Covid-19.

Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong (China), and Taiwan (China) are currently countries that officially approve use of this travel pass for arriving passengers. Vietnamese travel agents have also prepared scenarios for the new state.

General Director of Vietravel Tourist Company Tran Doan The Duy said that the company is always ready to offer visitors various tours with attractive destinations under safety measures.

According to Head of the Communications and Marketing Department of TST Tourist Company, Nguyen Minh Man, 100 percent of the TST Company was fully vaccinated. On the other hand, the enterprise have maintained its operation via the Internet and prepared tourist products for the year-end period.

Meanwhile General Director of the DIC Tourism and Trading Joint Stock Company Pham Ba Phuc hoped that the tourism industry will recover as quickly as possible with the Vietnam Green Travel Pass.

He also noted that destinations that have been selected as a pilot places to welcome visitors have to inoculate their entire population in bid to revive tourism, such as Phu Quoc and Quang Ninh.

Children visit Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc.

According to Chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh, Digital health passport have been trialed by countries around the world. Vietnam should participate in the experiment in accordance with the current situation. At first, visitors who travel to domestic destinations have to get two doses of Covid-19 vaccines while the tourist locations can control the pandemic.

The tourism sector is waiting for the the efficiency of COVID-19 prevention and control and vaccination coverage, Mr. Tran Doan The Duy added.

The Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism will begin trialing the Vietnam Green Travel Pass for tourists visiting Phu Quoc Island. It is expected to open a lot of opportunities for the country's tourism industry.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc City Huynh Quang Hung said that the tourism industry is expected to be recovered from the Covid-19 in the island when the travel pass is approved.