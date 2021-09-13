“Designing Hanoi Creative Space”: six projects won the first prize

Hanoi's new architectural works are promising to become interesting tourist destinations and entertainment spots for the capital's residents and international visitors alike.

The Vietnam Association of Architects and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports have announced the results of the "Designing Hanoi Creative Space" contest.

The award-winning project entitled "Hanoi Artistic Path" was created by Joint venture between AVANT Architectural Investment and Consulting JSC and Arb Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the organising committee of the "Designing Hanoi Creative Space" contest

The contest was held between May 2020 and July 20, 2021, with the aim to convert vacant industrial zones and construction sites in Hanoi into cultural creative spaces. It is one among the efforts of the Hanoi authorities to help the capital city live up to the title of 'creative city' awarded by UNESCO.

Accordingly, there are 18 prizes, including six first prizes, six council prizes, and six voting prizes for two groups of participants (professional and semi-professional).

The awards are divided into three categories, featuring: "Infrastructure to promote innovation"; "Building creative spaces on the basis of converting vacant industrial zones or unused construction sites in the urban area" and "Preserving and promoting the value of traditional architectural spaces".

Six award-winning projects include:

– Hanoi Artistic Path, a joint venture between AVANT Architectural Investment and Consulting JSC. and Arb Vietnam.

– Hanoi Old Streets – A Thousand Years of Civilization" of architects Nguyen Van Tu and Nguyen Thanh Duc.

– Circle-Punk of Cubic Architect.

– Train District 4.0 of an architect group headed by Nguyen Kien To.

– Red River Artistic District of AVANT Architectural Investment and Consulting JSC).

– And The Connection of architects Dang Van Quan and Ha Duc Trinh.

The architectural project of "Circle-Punk" (Cubic Architect). Photo: "Designing Hanoi Creative Space" Contest

After nearly eight months of launching, there have been 93 projects of individuals, domestic and international organizations submitted to the contest.

According to the Organization Committee, there are quite a few architectural projects of great aesthetics and practicality submitted to the competition. Once they were built, these projects will help create a rich and attractive network of creative spaces for Hanoi.

"The submissions for this competition are fruits of dedications in terms of both grey matter and finance. All of the selected projects are practical, humane, and feasible in designs," said President of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association Do Van Tru.

On behalf of the Jury, the President of the Vietnam Association of Architects, Phan Dang Son, said that in addition to their high quality, the award-winning architectural works also showed the authors' love for the capital.

There were also many seminars organized within the framework of the contest, namely "Designing Hanoi Creative Space", "Transforming Industrial Heritage into Creative Space" and "Creative City: The Driving Force for Sustainable Development".