“Designing Hanoi Creative Space”: six projects won the first prize

Hanoi's new architectural works are promising to become interesting tourist destinations and entertainment spots for the capital's residents and international visitors alike.
The Vietnam Association of Architects and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports have announced the results of the "Designing Hanoi Creative Space" contest.
|The award-winning project entitled "Hanoi Artistic Path" was created by Joint venture between AVANT Architectural Investment and Consulting JSC and Arb Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the organising committee of the "Designing Hanoi Creative Space" contest
The contest was held between May 2020 and July 20, 2021, with the aim to convert vacant industrial zones and construction sites in Hanoi into cultural creative spaces. It is one among the efforts of the Hanoi authorities to help the capital city live up to the title of 'creative city' awarded by UNESCO.
Accordingly, there are 18 prizes, including six first prizes, six council prizes, and six voting prizes for two groups of participants (professional and semi-professional).
The awards are divided into three categories, featuring: "Infrastructure to promote innovation"; "Building creative spaces on the basis of converting vacant industrial zones or unused construction sites in the urban area" and "Preserving and promoting the value of traditional architectural spaces".
Six award-winning projects include:
– Hanoi Artistic Path, a joint venture between AVANT Architectural Investment and Consulting JSC. and Arb Vietnam.
– Hanoi Old Streets – A Thousand Years of Civilization" of architects Nguyen Van Tu and Nguyen Thanh Duc.
– Circle-Punk of Cubic Architect.
– Train District 4.0 of an architect group headed by Nguyen Kien To.
– Red River Artistic District of AVANT Architectural Investment and Consulting JSC).
– And The Connection of architects Dang Van Quan and Ha Duc Trinh.
|The architectural project of "Circle-Punk" (Cubic Architect). Photo: "Designing Hanoi Creative Space" Contest
After nearly eight months of launching, there have been 93 projects of individuals, domestic and international organizations submitted to the contest.
According to the Organization Committee, there are quite a few architectural projects of great aesthetics and practicality submitted to the competition. Once they were built, these projects will help create a rich and attractive network of creative spaces for Hanoi.
"The submissions for this competition are fruits of dedications in terms of both grey matter and finance. All of the selected projects are practical, humane, and feasible in designs," said President of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association Do Van Tru.
On behalf of the Jury, the President of the Vietnam Association of Architects, Phan Dang Son, said that in addition to their high quality, the award-winning architectural works also showed the authors' love for the capital.
There were also many seminars organized within the framework of the contest, namely "Designing Hanoi Creative Space", "Transforming Industrial Heritage into Creative Space" and "Creative City: The Driving Force for Sustainable Development".
- Older artists on Turner prize shortlist after it removes upper age limit
- Student a shining example of kindness in Hanoi
- Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
- The original designer tells us how the Uncharted series evolved, and how he evolved with it...
- Vietnamese film poster designer reveals work
- Spatial design for gatherings in post pandemic times
- Rosalía stuns in clinging two-piece mini dress for Elle cover shoot... and reveals she is rejecting 'pressure to be creative' during COVID-19 pandemic
- Creative mother revamps her tired-looking bathroom for just £112 by covering the tiles with stickers from Homebase and giving the cabinets a fresh lick of paint
- NASA names Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in honor of agency's first chief astronomer
- First commercial space taxi a pit stop on Musk’s Mars quest
- The sun is experiencing a less active phase called 'solar minimum,' but it won't cause an ice age
- COVID-19 and lockdown will delay India's space missions, says ISRO chief K Sivan
- Wide acceptability is more important to me than winning prizes — Chiazor Enenmor
- Will Covid-19 show us how to design better cities?
- Quibi Submitting 19 Series For Primetime Emmys; Director Veena Sud Explains Creative Challenges On Breakout Series ‘The Stranger’
- Virgin Galactic aims to reach space soon with tourism rocket
- From Bad Bunny’s baubles to hand-sanitizer bottles, this jewelry designer is in demand
- Germany finds creative social distancing tricks
- ‘Space Force’ Review: Netflix Comedy Suffers Failure to Launch
- No one thought SpaceX would beat Boeing to get astronauts to the space station
“Designing Hanoi Creative Space”: six projects won the first prize have 724 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at September 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.