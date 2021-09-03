Deputy health minister urges recovered COVID patients in HCM City to join battle

A resident is tested for COVID-19 in HCM CIty. — Photo tuoutre.vn

HCM CITY — Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn has written an open letter to people who have recovered from the Delta variant of COVID-19, calling on them to join hands in the fight against the pandemic in HCM City.

"Your sharing of experiences and the secrets to conquering the illness will also be part of the city’s disease prevention and control measures today,” he said in his letter on September 3.

He congratulated and thanked the patients who fought bravely and overcame the illness to spark the belief that the city would defeat the pandemic.

"[But] loss, sacrifice and suffering are still there for a number of people infected with the Delta variant and COVID-19 patients [in general]. Our city still has too many difficulties and challenges, requiring drastic and maximum efforts by the local government, city people and medical personnel.

"We understand that you still need time to recuperate after a terrible illness, but we desperately need your contribution in this decisive phase.

"With hope and belief in the successful control of the pandemic, our medical staff eagerly look forward to your participation in the city’s pandemic prevention and control. Any position, any work that you participate in will be appreciated and thanked by me and all the people of the city.”

When they feel adequately healthy, former patients can register to participate in the fight against COVID at the city Department of Health's personnel division at 028.39309967 or 0907.574.269.

Sơn added: "We will assess the level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus through rapid tests and arrange the best possible working conditions for you. I firmly believe that your presence at this time will bring positive energy, cheer to the pandemic prevention forces and especially COVID-19 patients. We must definitely go forward and win."

As of September 2 the country has had 482,497 infections in the fourth wave of COVID, which began on April 27, with HCM City, the epicentre, accounting for 232,585.

The city is discovering thousands of new cases every day and there are hundreds of fatalities.

The city has said it will pay former patients who help health workers in hospitals take care of COVID patients.

At a press conference on September 2 Nguyễn Hòai Nam, deputy director of the city Department of Health, said the city has 116,337 recovered patients who have been discharged from hospitals.

They are a very valuable resource since they have antibodies that make them temporarily immune to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the city wants to recruit and pay them salaries for caring for patients.

Healthcare authorities would test and assess their antibody levels to assign them with appropriate work, he said.

These recovered patients could offer huge support to frontline health workers in many areas like disinfection so that the latter could focus on their professional tasks, he pointed out.

The city invites them to participate in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

Russia offers to donate curative drugs

The city Department of Health said it has asked the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment and the Drug Administration of Vietnam to consider the use of Reamberin and Cytoflavin in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

It received a letter from the city Department of Foreign Affairs about the offer of donation of the two drugs by Russia's Polysan Company to the city.

They are used in the treatment of COVID patients in Russia.

The Department of Health wants the Ministry of Health to add them to the COVID treatment regimen so that the city could use the donated medicines.

Medical consultation in nine areas

The departments of Health and Information and Communication have added a healthcare consultation channel to the portal 1022.

Callers should press No.5 and follow instructions to choose the area in which they want to get advice.

The areas include cardiovascular – blood pressure ( No.1), respiratory diseases (No.2), obstetrics and gynaecology (No.3), paediatrics (No. 4), diabetes mellitus (No. 5), ear, nose and throat (No. 6), dental and oral (No. 7), other diseases (No. 8), and psychological counselling amid COVID-19 (No. 9).

Professors, associate professors and doctors from the Medical Association of HCM City will be on the line on all days of the week at 8-10am, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Previously, the city set up the portal 1022 for receiving information on COVID-19 control and prevention in 24 hours.

All calls are free of charge. — VNS