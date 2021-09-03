Deputy Defense Minister works with Border Guard force

During the event, Lieutenant General Le Duc Thai, Commanding Officer of the Vietnam Border Guard Command, briefed delegates on the unit's task performance over the past time.
Reportedly, under the direct leadership of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense (MND), the border guards have fulfilled their assigned missions. The unit conducted dual tasks of firmly protecting national sovereignty and maintaining COVID-19 prevention and control while ensuring social order and public security. They also mobilized over 14,000 troops to perform tasks at over 1,900 checkpoints to both manage illegal border crossings and curb the spread of the pandemic.
Addressing the event, General Cuong hailed the troops' great efforts and achievements, requesting their chains-of-command to focus on directing troops to comprehensively accomplish all assigned missions in 2021.
In addition, the unit was also asked to finalize draft decrees, circulars, schemes, projects, and plans for the synchronous implementation of the Vietnam Border Guard Law as well as carry out projects approved by the MND and General Staff as planned. In the meantime, the Border Guard force needs to work closely with border protection forces of neighboring countries so as to strictly control illegal border crossings and implement COVID-19 prevention and control work.
Besides, the Vietnam Border Guard Command should make recommendations to the MND for the organization of the first Vietnam-Laos border defense friendship exchange in Quang Tri province, among others.
Translated by Minh Anh
