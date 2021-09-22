Defense ministry gives gifts to children in Ho Chi Minh City

At each hospital, the delegation handed over gifts including 900 milk boxes, 900 clothes, and 900 towels. The gifts were worth VND 600 million totally.
Also, the delegation inquired after and encouraged doctors and medical personnel taking care of new-born babies, whose fathers or mothers have died because of COVID-19.
According to Assoc. Prof., Dr. Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of many women, and left many children orphaned. The hospital's medical personnel have taken care of these children temporarily before handing them over to their relatives, she added.
Tuyet expressed her thanks for the gifts and stressed that the gifts would help share difficulties with the hospital in taking care of the children.
Translated by Trung Thanh
