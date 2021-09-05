Defense minister honors outstanding individuals and collectives in COVID-19 fight

The decision aims to acknowledge the great efforts of individuals and groups in COVID-19 prevention and control over the past time and to encourage them to overcome their difficulties to fulfill all assigned missions, contributing to containing the pandemic.

According to the decision, 16 collectives and 67 individuals from different units will be honored this time.

The 16 honored groups include the Field Hospitals for Infectious Diseases 5B and 5C under the Department of Logistics of Military Region 7; Gia Dinh Regiment and the Military Commands of districts 6 and 12 under the HCM City Military Command; Regiment 738 under the Long An provincial Military Command; Di An city's Military Command under the Binh Duong provincial Military Command; Bien Hoa city's Military Command under the Dong Nai provincial Military Command; HCM City's Union of Business Associations; the Newspaper of Military Region 7; THP Group; HCM City Martyrs' Family Support Association; Safelife Vietnam Company; CityLand Company; the Division of Military Science and Training and the Pathology Faculty under Military Hospital 175.

Translated by Quynh Oanh