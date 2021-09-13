Two Defence Ministry subsidiaries presented the Cuban Electronics Group (CEG) with a 128-line switchboard in
Vietnamese Chargé d’affaires to Cuba Nguyen Ngoc Huong affirmed that the gift was a reflection of the friendship and scientific and economic cooperation between the two countries.
He also expressed his belief that comprehensive cooperation between
Source: VNA
- Canada Recalls Diplomats After Another Brain Injury in Cuba
- Raúl Castro’s New Year’s Speech: U.S. ‘Blames Cuba for All the Ills of the Region’
- Information ministry’s budget slashed by 70%
- Lord Strathclyde becomes UK chairman of defence firm Raytheon
- Moore faces investigation over 'Sicko' Cuba trip
- Russia blames Israel for downing of plane by Syrian forces
- Exclusive: Ambassador Grenell Gives Stark Warning Over ‘Woeful’ Readiness of NATO Allies
- British Army Launches Recruitment Drive For ‘Millenials’, ‘Snowflakes’
- Taliban overrun Afghan army base, kill 17 troops
- GRSE signs contract for 8 anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts for Indian Navy
- 'Catfishing' con catches out Nato troops, report reveals
- Saudi Oil Attacks An 'Act Of War', Says Pompeo
- Saudi Oil Attacks An Iranian 'Act Of War', Says Pompeo
- 2018 in Pictures: Trump’s Visit, WWI Centenary, Free Tommy Rally
- The shocking rape trial that galvanised Spain’s feminists – and the far right
- North Korea: ‘Human Defect’ John Bolton Has Mental Deformity
- Man pleads guilty after drone crashes into Space Needle
- JUAN IS THE LONELIEST NUMBER: LATINBEAT AT FSLC
- Cannes Classics line-up includes Tavernier documentary
- Injured actor Aloysius Pang’s condition worsens, now in ICU and needs artificial life support
Defence Ministry subsidiaries presents switchboard to Cuba have 281 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.