Defence Ministry subsidiaries presents switchboard to Cuba

Two Defence Ministry subsidiaries presented the Cuban Electronics Group (CEG) with a 128-line switchboard in Havana , Cuba , on July 23. The gift from the Military Technical, Scientific and Technological Centre and the Technological Application and Production Company (Tecapro) was part of a cooperation agreement that was previously signed between Tecapro and CEG.

Vietnamese Chargé d’affaires to Cuba Nguyen Ngoc Huong affirmed that the gift was a reflection of the friendship and scientific and economic cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed his belief that comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba would continue to be strengthened and developed.

Source: VNA