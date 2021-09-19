Data for protective efficacy of Nanocovax vaccine are not available

The National Ethics Committee in Biomedical Research under the Ministry of Health (MoH) approves the clinical trial results of the phase 3 of Nanocovax.
The conclusion was made by the National Ethics Committee in Biomedical Research under the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a meeting on assessment of the clinical trial results of the phase 3 mid-term of Nanocovax based on the study result conducted by September 2.
The study reported that Nanocovax vaccine shows an immune response, based on results of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody concentration test in 924 samples at the 42nd day after first shot; the live virus neutralization assay in 761 samples at the 42nd day after first shot; the plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) using 107 samples with the original Wuhan strain, 41 samples with Delta variant, 39 samples with Alpha variant 42 days after the first jab.
Notably, there are no data for the direct evaluation of the Nanocovax vaccine's protective efficacy based on the number of people infected with Covid-19 after getting the shots in the clinical trial.
The National Ethics Committee in Biomedical Research agreed on using results of the phase 3 mid-term clinical trial to submit to the MoH's Advisory Council for the Registration of Circulation of Drugs and Medicinal Ingredients.
Besides, the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Joint Stock Company and the Nanocovax vaccine research group have been asked to complete reports and the approved clinical trial process by March, 2022 as well as update study results for submission to the Boards of professionals and management units.
By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh
- Work on data protection law in progress: IT Minister
- WHO prequalifies first Ebola vaccine
- Rescuing Government Data From Trump Has Become a National Movement
- Top Android apps like TripAdvisor and MyFitnessPal are sharing user data with Facebook WITHOUT users' consent, report claims
- Pakistan becomes first country to introduce typhoid conjugate vaccine
- British fans going to Brazil World Cup could by affected by yellow fever vaccine shortage
- Teaching anti-vax parents to trust science and the MMR vaccine
- Germany makes measles vaccination compulsory
- I-Team: Some Massachusetts Schools Failing To Make Sure Students Are Properly Vaccinated
- German parliament approves compulsory measles vaccinations
- Badger cull 'should be stopped for two years to test vaccinations' after 70,000 kills sees Tuberculosis cases in cattle fall only by 'modest levels', report claims
- Italy may scrap vaccine certificates for young children
- Dangerous legacy of vaccine myths as one in three children have missed potentially lifesaving jabs, poll reveals
- Europe gives go ahead to market Ebola vaccine
- No data was fetched using Trai chief RS Sharma's Aadhaar number, says UIDAI
- Cybersecurity: Data awareness, best form of combating cyber crime
- The Best Data Recovery Software
- Android's Factory Reset Doesn't Delete Everything. Here's How to Really Wipe Your Data
- E-tailers meet data panel, show varying flexibility on sharing data with government
- How to Stop Data Thieves From Stealing Information Off Your Old Gadgets
Data for protective efficacy of Nanocovax vaccine are not available have 456 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at September 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.