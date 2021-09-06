Đắk Nông Province new COVID-19 hotspot with 16 local cases

ĐẮK NÔNG – Sixteen new infection cases were reported in the central highland Đắk Nông Province on Monday, making the province a new COVID-19 hotspot.
Dr Đặng Thành, director of the provincial Centre for Disease Control, said that the new cases were from BuBia and Bù Dzách villages in Quảng Tín Ward, Đắk R'lấp District. They lived in the same house and had close contact to one another.
The patients underwent rapid tests for SARS-CoV-2 with positive result on Sunday. Real-time RT-PCR tests on Monday confirmed the result.
Vice Chairman of the district's People’s Committee Đỗ Thanh Cát said that the district decided to lock down the entire Quảng Tín Commune from 9pm on Sunday.
The commune also set up 33 checkpoints, including two in Hồ Chí Minh Road and 31 inter-commune checkpoints.
At two checkpoints that border neighbouring areas of the Đắk R'lấp District, authorities have tightened inspection on those who enter or get out of the area.
On Sunday, a sixth grader tested positive for COVID-19 at a local boarding school on the first day of the new school year.
He underwent two rapid tests at his school, with both results returning positive. His confirmatory test via the real-time RT-PCR method also came back positive.
The student has been brought to local COVID-19 treatment hospital while all teachers and students of the boarding school were required to remain on campus for COVID-19 tests.
Medical authorities have investigated his travel schedule and taken samples of people in Bubia Village, where the student resides, to promptly detect and separate infected people from the community.
As many as 100 people had close contact with the patient.
There have been 324 local infection cases in Đắk Nông since the fourth wave hit Việt Nam on April 27. Of those 166 have been given the-all-clear and 158 are still undergoing treatment.
No deaths have been reported in the province so far. VNS
- ’19 Straight’: How one Jets play fueled a history-altering upset in Super Bowl III
- Are Cowboys worried about QB Dak Prescott showing up on injury report with knee issue
- Dak Prescott has blocked out the noise from ‘the sunken place’ to the brink of history
- Cowboys brass Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones mum on extensions for Garrett, Dak
- NFL Star Dak Prescott's Dog Might Be Put Down After Biting Neighbor's Finger
- Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: What can Baker Mayfield put together for an encore?
- Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Let Baker Mayfield lead you to a championship
- Dallas Cowboys 2019: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper Playing Like Stars Before Playoffs
- Dallas Cowboys News: New Contracts For Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence Coming?
- NFL Week 16 Picks Against The Spread 2018: Predictions ATS, Updated Odds For Every Game
- Fresno State game day: will Bulldogs try to play more paint ball with New Mexico?
- Bulldogs’ 19-16 title-clinching overtime win at Boise State, by the numbers …
- Pete Prisco's NFL Week 16 odds, picks: Chargers over Ravens, Titans rout Redskins, Eagles top Texans
- Stultz, Cockerham keep Mason undefeated with blowout of New Deal in state championship
- Pete Prisco's NFL Week 16 odds, picks: Saints edge Steelers in shootout, Seahawks upset Chiefs, Eagles top Texans
- NFL snap judgements, week 16: Saints dump Steelers into trouble and Seahawks clinch playoffs with win over Chiefs
- Chiefs breakthrough season breaks down in end. But Mahomes is still start of new era
- NFL Playoffs 2019: Dallas Cowboys In Least Likely Super Bowl Matchups, New Orleans Saints Favored
- ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters midfielder Zakeer Mundampara banned for 6 months by AIFF
- Promoted: the All-new SEAT Ibiza at Geneva - LIVE coverage
Đắk Nông Province new COVID-19 hotspot with 16 local cases have 624 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.