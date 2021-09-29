Đà Nẵng to relax some restrictions from Thursday

Engineers on a production line in a factory in Đà Nẵng. Many service and economic activities will resume from September 30. — VNS Photo Công Thành

ĐÀ NẴNG — Markets, hotels, outdoor sports and public transport will resume in the central city from Thursday morning, though other restrictions will remain in place for now.

The city's people's committee said it decided to ease social distancing regulations as the situation was now more under control, after nearly two months of lockdown.

Đà Nẵng residents can return to traditional markets once every three days using a QR code system, although only 50 per cent of stalls will operate at a time. This system is also in place at other public destinations, shops and offices. All sellers and service providers must either have received at least one vaccine shot, or have a certificate proving they have had COVID-19 and are now fully recovered.

Training courses and seminars, with the participation of under 20 people at a time, can also resume. Religious services can resume providing less than 30 are present.

Non-contact outdoor sports activities involving less than 20 players, such as tennis, golf, volleyball and table tennis, have also been given the green light to go ahead. Beachgoers will now be able to swim in the sea between 4.30-6.30am, providing they remain a safe distance from others and observe pandemic preventive measures.

For now, indoor gyms, yoga and larger sports events are still banned.

Hotels and resorts can operate at 30 per cent room capacity, or 50 per cent for full vaccinated tourists.

Vaccinated logistics services and ride-hailing drivers can provide their service as before, but safe distancing and protective measures are strictly required.

Traditional markets in Đà Nẵng will also reopen, though residents can only visit once every three days. VNS Photo Lê Lâm

Trans-provincial bus services are still banned along with entertainment such as bars, casinos, massage parlours, karaoke, public internet cafes and beauty salons.

Education at all levels will remain closed.

The only areas to remain in the current, stricter regulations are those categorised as 'red' or 'very high risk' areas. Delivery services in these areas are provided by community teams. 'Green zones' are designated to areas with zero new infections being found in the past 14 days.

Every person in the city will be given QR codes to use for travelling to work work, hospitals and stores from Thursday, September 30.

Serminars or training courses for under 100 fully vaccinated participants are allowed in Đà Nẵng from September 30 as the city begins a new normal status in living with COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Hoàng Khánh Hưng

The city's Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said at least 73 per cent of the population in Đà Nẵng have received at least one vaccine dose.

Mass vaccination programmes in Đà Nẵng have been ramping up since late August. The city is aiming for 100 per cent of the population to have received one dose by the end of October.

Factories with 70 per cent of manpower were resumed early this month, and businesses have asked for a return of full operation soon. VNS