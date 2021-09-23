Cuban Ambassador: Cuba, Việt Nam preserve historical memories

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (left) meets Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Havana on September 19. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén says he appreciates President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's official trip to Cuba, saying the visit will contribute to deepening the time-tested friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

Orlando Hernández stressed that this was the first visit to Cuba by a head of state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the first high-level visit since the two countries' Party congresses, and on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties.

Cuba will cooperate with Việt Nam in providing and transferring technology to produce COVID-19 vaccines – one of the important topics mentioned during this visit, he said, adding that the leaders also discussed potential for cooperation in tourism, renewable energy, biotechnology, pharmaceutical industry, bio-genetics, telecommunications and transport infrastructure.

Việt Nam is the second largest foreign investor in the Mariel Special Development Zone and also Cuba’s second largest trading partner in Asia, only after China.

He expressed his belief that Việt Nam's investments in Cuba will bring practical benefits for both countries, contributing to strengthening solidarity and mutual understanding, and developing the bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with their fine political relationship.

Regarding the content of "preserving historical memories" mentioned in the Vietnam-Cuba Joint Statement, the diplomat said that the special bilateral relations have been nurtured by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Fidel Castro, and generations of the two countries' leaders.

The time-honoured relationship cannot be forgotten by young generations, he stressed, hoping that the next generations keep the important historical moments in mind.

The political and economic solidarity of the past has maintained and its value remain intact today, even in the most difficult times, added the ambassador. — VNS