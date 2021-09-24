Cuba, Vietnam preserve historical memories: Cuban Ambassador

Orlando Hernández stressed that this was the first visit to Cuba of a head of state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the first high-level visit between the two countries since the two countries' Party congresses, and on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties.

Cuba will cooperate with Vietnam in providing and transferring technology to produce COVID-19 vaccines – one of the important topics mentioned during this visit, he affirmed, adding that the two countries' leaders also discussed potential for cooperation in the fields of tourism, renewable energy, biotechnology, pharmaceutical industry, bio-genetics, telecommunications and transport infrastructure.

Vietnam is the second largest foreign investor in the Mariel Special Development Zone and also Cuba’s second largest trading partner in Asia, only after China.

He expressed his belief that Vietnam's investments in Cuba will bring about practical benefits for both countries, contributing to strengthening solidarity and mutual understanding, and developing the bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with the fine political relationship.

Regarding the content of "preserving historical memories" mentioned in the Vietnam-Cuba Joint Statement, the diplomat said that the special bilateral relations have been nurtured by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro, and generations of the two countries' leaders.

The time-honored relationship cannot be forgotten by young generations, he stressed, hoping that the next generations keep the important historical moments in mind.

The political and economic solidarity of the past has maintained and its value remain intact today, even in the most difficult times, added the ambassador.

Source: VNA