Critical COVID-19 patients recover in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Several critical COVID-19 patients have recovered and been released from Đà Nẵng's Lung hospital after 17-day treatment. They now need a two-week home quarantine period.
Director of the hospital Dr Lê Thành Phúc said four patients had been taken to the hospital with a series of severe conditions such as hypertension, pneumonia, respiratory distress, obesity and strokes, but doctors did their best to save them during the city's lockdown.
Phúc said a male patient, 82, who suffered stroke and half-body paralysis, was one of the most severe emergency cases at the hospital. He has now tested negative twice with SARS-COV-2 after two weeks.
He said another COVID-19 patient, aged 64, who was diagnosed with tuberculosis and SARS-COV-2 infection on August 23, had recovered by September 8.
A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient with obesity and respiratory distress was among 162 recovered COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
The city's Centre for Disease Control said the number of SARS-COV-2 community infection cases has had remained under 15 per day since September 1, while more than 100 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals each day over the last five days.
Only 55 out of 1,600 (3.4 per cent) COVID-19 patients have been diagnosed with severe conditions. The number of dead COVID-19 patient (47) in the city has remained at one per cent since May, according to the centre.
It said 108,000 people, including 52,000 residents, workers, traders and service providers, have been given the first shot of vaccine. Forty-one foreigners working at international organisations and diplomatic agencies were vaccinated as of Wednesday.
More than 400,000 vaccine doses will be arriving to the city for mass injection with a target of all citizens getting at least one shot of the vaccine by the end of September.
Hội An city in Quảng Nam province has allowed coffee and food shops to open again with 50 per cent of seats available, as well as a gathering of 20 people in public spaces.
Commodities and transport services resumed between Đà Nẵng and Quảng Nam Province, but drivers and logistics service providers must leave Đà Nẵng within 12 hours. — VNS
- Ex-PSOE leader Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba 'critical' after stroke
- Castle dreams come true for recovering cancer patient
- Mental health patients going missing from care in Lancashire
- 'Citizen voice' body for NHS patients
- Critical condition: Liberia's hospitals battle deadly shortages
- BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 19 August 2019
- King Juan Carlos recovers from triple heart bypass
- Two critically ill after separate crashes
- Two remain critical after single vehicle collisions
- North Sea cod stocks fall to 'critical' level
- Fiery Cairo car crash claims 19 lives
- Can Kamala Harris recover from her slump?
- Ha Giang’s signature cultural and tourist products introduced in Hanoi
- What is the worst time of day to get sick?
- Hospital appointments cancelled 10 times in a row amid NHS chaos
- Hopes local man’s gift after death will inspire others
- When daylight kills: India's XP children
- A week in the life of a London trauma surgeon
- Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance marks 25 years of saving lives
- Lecturer goes to GP with buzzing in ear
Critical COVID-19 patients recover in Đà Nẵng have 512 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.