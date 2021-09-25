Creation by Vietnamese designer named among Emmy Awards’ best outfits

HCM CITY — Fashion creations by the HCM-City based designer Công Trí – the only Vietnamese member of the Asian Couture Federation, proved attractive for world famous celebrities.

At the recent 73rd Emmy Awards taking place in Los Angeles, California, famous actresses have chosen outfits by the Vietnamese designer to shine on the red carpet.

Canadian-American actress Catherine O’Hara poses for a photo at the 73rd Emmy Awards on September 19 in Los Angeles, California. Her outfit, a creation by Vietnamese designer Công Trí, has been named among the ten best outfits by Harper’s Bazaar UK. — AFP/VNA Photo

A flowing red outfit was worn by Canadian-American actress Catherine O’Hara, and was named among the ten best outfits by Harper’s Bazaar UK .

"Catherine O’Hara brought some colour to the red carpet, wearing a beautiful bright red design by Cong Tri. The ensemble was made up of an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with dramatic draping and a long train," the fashion magazine wrote about the outfit.

The jumpsuit, made of chiffon fabric with high quality folding techniques, is a piece from CONG TRI ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2021 collection, which was introduced in Vogue few months ago.

The Emmy red carpet also saw American actress and singer Renee Elise Goldsberry sport a gown by Công Trí, made of tweed fabric, silk and feathers. The soft, feminine and romantic-styled dress is among the CONG TRI Fall-Winter 2020 collection.

Earlier, at the 2021 Emmy Award pre-show on September 18, American actress MJ Rodriguez, who is the first transgender woman to be nominated for an Emmy in a lead acting category, walked on the red carpet in a creation from the CONG TRI ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2021 collection.

MJ Rodriguez seen in an outfit by CONG TRI fashion brand on the red carpet of the 2021 Emmy Award pre-show on September 18. — AFP/VNA Photo

According to Trí, he and his team spent about 200 hours to complete the sheer black top, using the hand-weaving techniques.

MJ Rodriguez is a fan of the CONG TRI fashion brand as she so far has sported his creations at four different high-profile events.

Since Trí's debut at the New York Fashion Week in 2019 where his collection earned great acclaim from the international fashion world, his global popularity has been on the rise. Many celebrities have worn his creations to celebrated events.

Before the 2021 Emmy Awards, at the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival, Mission Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson showcased a black silk gown also from the latest collection of Trí.

Alongside her, this year, actresses Jennifer Hudson, Charlize Theron, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelly Marie Tran and singers Bebe Rexha, Leslie Grace, Jazmine Sullivan, and Becky G all sported his outfits at several events.

Trí's creations have also been worn by other A-list figures such as former US First Lady Michelle Obama, singers Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Katy Perry, singer-songwriter and rapper Lizzo, Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver, American actresses Kate Bosworth, and Gabrielle Union.

Vietnamese model catwalks in Milan

Meanwhile, Vietnamese model Phương Oanh has joined other international models at a catwalk show at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

The model presented a creation by the French fashion house MM6 Maison Margiela during a show on Thursday.

Model Phương Oanh presents a creation by MM6 Maison Margiela at the Milan Fashion Week on Thursday. — Photo courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela

Born in 1999, the 1.77-metre-tall model has been known since she joined the reality show Vietnam’s Next Top Model – All Star in 2017.

After elimination from the show, Phương Oanh spent two years to improve her catwalk skills as well training to get in better shape before signing a contract with a modelling management company to work abroad.

Based currently in London, the model flew to Milan for casting one week before the event began on September 21.

The week-long event, which will wrap up on September 27, features 98 catwalk shows, of which 77 have a physical audience.

Almost all the Italian big fashion houses in the world such as Fendi, Prada, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Missoni, Ferragamo and Etro, have opted for in-person shows for the spring/summer 2022 women’s collections in Milan. — VNS