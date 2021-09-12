COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment donated in N.A. leader’s trip handed over

At the event, the N.A. working delegation handed over 100,000 vaccine doses presented by Belgium, 100,000 doses by Slovakia, and medical equipment and supplies worth 1.028 trillion VND (45.1 million USD), including over 4 million rapid test kits, 650 ventilators, 500 patient monitors, and five PCR testing machines, to the Health Ministry.
The delegation also handed over to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front 230 million VND from the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic donated to HCM City and 135 million VND from the Vietnamese community in Austria donated for the COVID-19 prevention and control fund.
The remaining amount of medical equipment and supplies will be shipped to Vietnam by air soon.
Also in the trip, a number of contracts related to test kit production, COVID-19 vaccine research and production were signed by Vietnamese enterprises and foreign partners.
Source: VNA
