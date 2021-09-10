COVID-19 infected students, teachers need psychological support

High school students in Long Xuyên City, the southern province of An Giang, got tested for COVID-19 before attending the new schoolyear opening ceremony on September 5, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo

HÀ NỘI — Students and teachers infected with COVID-19 need psychological support to start the new school year, according to the Physical Education Department of the Ministry of Education and Training.

Since earlier this year, a total of 13,870 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the education sector, of which 275 cases were university lecturers, 1,028 were students, 9,742 were pupils and 2,843 were other staff. HCM City saw the highest number of infections.

Nguyễn Thanh Đề, the department's director, said that in order to support COVID-19-infected students and teachers in the new school year, the Ministry of Education and Training had requested cities and provinces' education and training departments, universities and pedagogical colleges to provide psychological support to these students and teachers.

Schools and universities should set up psychological consulting groups to provide assistance for students, especially those who could not come back home due to the pandemic, to start their studies in the new academic year, Đề said.

The groups had to draw up plans of online individual counselling when students needed support and help.

During the period of learning at home due to the pandemic, teachers and students were encouraged to record and share video clips of studying experiences as well as skills to prevent cyber-bullying as a way to spread good vibes, Đề said.

At the same time, connection and information exchange between teachers, school staff, students and parents should be strengthened during the period of online studying.

Besides, educational entities should build a system of physical exercises for students to improve health and prevent COVID-19, he added.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính asked the Ministry of Education and Training in co-ordination with the Ministry of Health and local governments to organise vaccinations for all students when specialised agencies issue instructions on COVID-19 jabs for people under 18 years old. — VNS