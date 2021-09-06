COVID-19: Hanoi permits motorbike shippers to operate from 9a.m. to 8p.m.

The municipal People's Committee made the decision following a proposal submitted by the Department of Transport.

All shippers, accordingly, will have to furnish a certificate with negative PCR or rapid antigen test results in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulations.

The People's Committee asked the Departments of Public Security, and Transport and relevant agencies to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the implementation of the decision.

Hanoi will divide its localities into three zones for the application of different COVID-19 prevention and control measures starting from September 6.

The division will be based on the level of pandemic outbreak risk as well as characteristics of each locality such as geography, population and production, thus ensuring pandemic control measures and maintaining production.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Directive No.16, and stricter pandemic prevention and control measures and travel restrictions will continue to be applied in zone 1, comprising 10 districts – Tay Ho, Ba Dinh, Cau Giay, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan, Ha Dong, Thanh Tri and Hoang Mai; and parts of the five districts of Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai, and Thuong Tin.

Transport connecting with zone 2 and zone 3 will be tightly controlled with 23 checkpoints. Authorities in zone 1 are requested to make careful preparation to avoid disruption of supply chains of food and necessities.

Meanwhile, the PM's Directive No.15 will be carried out in zone 2 which covers five districts – Long Bien, Gia Lam, Dong Anh, Soc Son and Me Linh. Higher measures will be applied in areas with higher risks to match each locality's production situation.

Safe production will be maintained in zone 2 using "three-on-site" or "one route – two destinations" models.

Meanwhile, looser measures will be implemented in zone 3, covering agricultural production areas and industrial parks and clusters with low population density including 10 districts – Ba Vi, Son Tay, Phuc Tho, Dan Phuong, Thach That, Quoc Oai, Chuong My, Ung Hoa, My Duc, and Phu Xuyen, and the remaining parts of the five districts in zone 1 – Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai and Thuong Tin.

The capital city has also designed regulations on inter-regional operation mechanisms with an aim to tightly controlling zone 1 as well as the travel flow from zone 1 to zone 2 and zone 3, and ensuring the continuity of production and supply chain.

After three times of applying social distancing along with mass testing, the city has found that infections mostly concentrated in inner districts, while lower risks are seen in other localities.

The division into three zones is expected to help the city prevent the spread of the pandemic and focus on stamping out COVID-19 in high-risk areas.

