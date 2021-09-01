COVID-19 figures in Việt Nam on September 1 evening

Over the past 12 hours, 11,434 new COVID-19 infections were recorded on the National COVID-19 Case Management System, of which five were imported and 11,429 were recorded domestically in HCM City (5,368), Bình Dương (3,440), Đồng Nai (759), Long An (594), Tiền Giang (194), Khánh Hòa (112), Kiên Giang (106), Quảng Bình (103), Tây Ninh (85), Đồng Tháp (75), An Giang (70), Nghệ An (57), Đà Nẵng (55), Bình Thuận (53), Hà Nội (51), Cần Thơ (42), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (29), Phú Yên (23), Sóc Trăng (20), Đắk Lắk (20), Quảng Trị (20), Trà Vinh (18), Quảng Ngãi (18), Thừa Thiên Huế (17), Bến Tre (17), Bình Định (15), Sơn La (12), Nam Định (10), Vĩnh Long (7), Cà Mau (6), Ninh Thuận (6), Hậu Giang (5), Gia Lai (4), Lạng Sơn (4), Bạc Liêu (4), Quảng Nam (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Đắk Nông (3), Hà Tĩnh (1) including 6,759 cases in the community.