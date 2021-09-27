COVID-19 cases and deaths fall on Monday

HÀ NỘI — A further 9,362 COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Monday, bringing the national tally to 766,051 cases.
Another 174 COVID-19 deaths were also announced. The majority of these deaths were in HCM City, with 122 deaths. Total deaths now stand at 18,758. Việt Nam’s mortality rate is 0.4 per cent higher than the world's average, which stands at 2 per cent.
The Ministry of Health also announced there are currently more than 4,100 COVID-19 patients considered seriously ill. 29 of these are being treated with ECMO.
Of the new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, 20 were imported while 9,342 cases were locally transmitted – a decrease of 669 cases compared to Sunday.
Among the new local infections, HCM City again recorded the highest with 4,134, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (3,793) and Đồng Nai (616).
Other cases were found in Long An (190), An Giang (131), Tây Ninh (80), Kiên Giang (73), Tiền Giang (58), Cần Thơ (56), Hà Nam (54), Bình Thuận (32), Khánh Hòa (26), Bình Định (21), Quảng Bình (15), Đồng Tháp (14), Phú Yên (11), Ninh Thuận (9), Kon Tum (5), Cà Mau (4), Bắc Giang (4), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Nghệ An (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Quảng Trị (3), Vĩnh Long (3), Quảng Nam (3), Đắk Nông (3), Trà Vinh (2), Gia Lai (2), Bến Tre (2), Quảng Ninh (2), Bình Phước (1), Đà Nẵng (1), Thanh Hóa (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1) and Hà Nội (1).
In the last seven days, Việt Nam reported on average 10,035 cases daily.
Since late April, the caseload in Việt Nam has totalled 761,527. On Monday, 10,528 patients were given the all-clear.
Việt Nam has so far administered more than 39.23 million doses of vaccine. A total of nearly 8.3 million people in the country are now fully vaccinated. — VNS
