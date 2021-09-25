COVID-19-affected victims receive more support

* Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control held a press conference to provide information on the pandemic situation in the city.

Reportedly, from 6 p.m. on September 22 to 6 p.m. on September 23, the city took more than 1.1 million samples for COVID-19 testing. This was a new record in the city's day-to-day sampling speed to rapidly detect infected cases in the community. In addition, the city has administered more than 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. So far, nearly 6.8 million people have received the first shot.

* A delegation led by Secretary of the Binh Duong provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi visited and encouraged leaders and employees of businesses in the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park No.2 in Thu Dau Mot city.

On the same day, the delegation toured and inquired after the doctors and medical staff in Phuong Chi General Hospital (Thu Dau Mot city) who are treating COVID-19 patients.

* The People's Committee of Tan Thanh district, Long An province, in coordination with Dong Thap province, helped 100 people stranded at Dong Thap checkpoint since September 22 return home.

After having samples taken for COVID-19 testing, they were handed over to Dong Thap province. Previously, in order to support the people of the Mekong Delta Region who were stranded in Dong Thap province, the People's Committee of Tan Thanh district actively provided accommodations and food for them.

* The Red Cross Society of Binh Duong province organized the 31st "Zero-VND market" to support 300 needy people in Thu Dau Mot city with necessities. During the event, needy people received rice, instant noodles, eggs, and vegetables.

* Oneway Media Company cooperated with the Military Command of District 8 in Ho Chi Minh City to visit and give 200 gifts to laborers in the district's Ward 14. The gifts included rice, necessities, fresh fruits and vegetables, aiming to help the recipients soon stabilize their life.

Translated by Chung Anh