COVID-19: 4,000 foreigners vaccinated in Hanoi

To fulfil the target of administering COVID-19 vaccines to all of foreigners living, studying and working in Hanoi, the capital city has instructed the medical center of Nam Tu Liem district to prepare for the inoculation.
Accordingly, the center has coordinated with the 115 Emergency Center and Hanoi International Friendship Hospital JSC in the preparation work.
The vaccination has been carried out at the My Dinh National Stadium in My Dinh 1 ward, Nam Tu Liem district.
As of September 17, nearly 97 percent of people aged 18 years old and above in Hanoi had received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines.
The municipal health department reported that the city registered 15 cases of COVID-19 on September 18 morning, including 14 at quarantine establishments and one in the community.
The community infection was found in Viet Hung ward, Long Bien district.
Since the fourth wave of the pandemic broke out in Vietnam late April, Hanoi recorded 3,901 cases, of which 1,597 cases were detected in the community.
Source: VNA
