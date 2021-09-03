Contest raises public’s awareness of Coast Guard Law

The large-scale program aims to diversify dissemination forms, concretize the content of law dissemination and education, contributing to the implementation of the Government’s Project on Law Dissemination for the Vietnam Coast Guard force in the 2019-2023 period.
The contest will take place from 0:00 on September 6, 2021 to 11:59 on October 6, 2021 in the form of online multiple-choice questions at https://thitimhieuluatcanhsatbienvietnam.vn . Information about the contest is posted on the Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, Nhan Dan Online, and websites of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and Communications, Portals of provincial People’s Committees and other press agencies at the central and local levels.
Refresher courses and seminars will also be held as part of the program. The contest contributes to promoting dissemination and will soon put the Vietnam Coast Guard Law 2018 into life, becoming a firm legal foundation for the Vietnam Coast Guard and other forces at sea to fulfill assigned missions.
On the same day, the Vietnam Coast Guard Command and the Hanoi Capital Command handed over 400 gifts, worth VND 160 million, to COVID-19 hit people in Thanh Xuan district (Hanoi).
Translated by Chung Anh
