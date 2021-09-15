Contest encourages people to dance with ITZY

A dance challenge has been held by Korean Tourism Organisation to encourage people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo KTO

HÀ NỘI — A dance challenge launched by the South Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) aims to bring joy and positive energy to all young Vietnamese and encourage them in the fight against COVID-19.

The contest entitled Cảm Nhận Nhịp Điệu Hàn Quốc (Feel The Rhythm of Korea) is organised to invite people to dance with ITZY band on the social networking platform Tiktok .

"We hope that joyful dances will freshen you in the context of the pandemic," said Park Jong-sun, Chief Representative of KTO in Việt Nam.

"Vietnamese people love travelling to Korea and we wish Việt Nam soon beats the pandemic. You are welcomed to Korea. Our hearts are always open."

ITZY is a five-member girl group under JYP Entertainment. They debuted in 2019 with single IT'z Different .

The contest challenges people to dance to the background music of ITZY's Dalla Dalla . The piece made an impressive debut in Korea's real-time charts, Billboard chard and the international iTunes chart.

In 2020, ITZY was selected to be the Honorary Ambassador of the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) contributing to love and inspiration in Korean tourism promotion campaigns.

The contest requires participants to make a 15-second video. The participants can dance based on the music of Dalla Dalla showing the spirit of a healthy, optimistic and positive life. The dances must suit Vietnamese culture and customs.

The organisers reserve the right to refuse awards to dances that do not match the style of the original song.

Videos must be made by entrants and not copied from other sources and never have been used in any other media or contests and not infringe copyright. Each contestant can make more than one video but only win one prize.

The organisers will award three best dancers one Samsung Galaxy 21 mobile phone for each and many other valuable prizes.

The contest organisers have received thousands of videos from people across Việt Nam while Tiktok KTO Việt Nam has had over 250 million views.

The winners will be announced on October 3 on fanpage Tổng cục Du Lịch Hàn Quốc tại Việt Nam. — VNS