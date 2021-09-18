Consulate General in Fukuoka raises money for COVID-19 vaccine fund

Speaking at an event to summarize the fundraising campaign on September 16, Consul General Vu Binh thanked the support and contributions of the Vietnamese community as well as Japanese and international friends and partners.
Two members of the House of Representatives Tomioka Tsutomu, and Oniki Makoto sent greetings to the event, expressing sympathy over current difficulties facing the Vietnamese Government and people.
Tomioka, who is head of the Nagasaki-Vietnam Friendship Association, affirmed that Nagasaki people will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Vietnamese people in the fight against the pandemic to soon restore exchange activities.
Oniki praised those who engaged in the fundraising drive and expressed his belief that the donations will be useful for Vietnam’s pandemic response.
The Consulate General plans to cooperate with Vietnamese organizations and associations in the region to organize the second fundraising campaign.
Source: VNA
