Coach happy with win, team get bonus after getting Asian Cup place

Football

Midfielder Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy scores twice in Việt Nam’s 7-0 win against Tajikistan. Photo afc.com

HÀ NỘI Coach Mai Đức Chung is happy with Việt Nam’s 7-0 win over Tajikistan in the last Group B match of the AFC Asian Women’s Cup qualification in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

Their second win put them top of the group and was enough to qualify for the finals which will be held in India January 20 to February 6, 2022.

“Việt Nam made just a few challenge in the first half because we knew almost nothing about our rival,” said Chung.

“They played better than the previous match. But we managed to step it up in the second half in which my players performed better and scored more goals. I am happy with the final result,” he said.

The visitors proved their power from the beginning, pushing Tajikistan in defence.

It took 14 minutes to open the scoring through striker Nguyễn Hải Yến who completed her double with a beautiful volley in the second half.

These were her seventh and eighth goals in two matches. Previously she scored a double hattrick in Việt Nam’s 16-0 win over Maldives.

Midfielder Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy also scored goals in each half, assisted for both by veteran Phạm Hoàng Quỳnh who returned to the national team a two year break when she had a baby.

Yến, who was busy throughout the match, was fouled in the box five minutes into the second half and Việt Nam were awarded a penalty. Captain Cù Thị Huỳnh Như slotted home past Tajikistan goalkeeper Saiyora Saidova.

With the game drawing to a close, defender Hoàng Thị Loan headed home to make it six on 84 minutes.

And in the last seconds of the game, substitute Nguyễn Thị Vạn tapped home from close range to seal a 7-0 victory for Việt Nam.

Speaking to media after the match, midfielder Thùy said: “We scored and we won. We are all happy and proud that we advance to the finals.”

With 23 goals in two matches, Việt Nam overcome South Korea to be the best scoring team in the qualifiers. Their strikers are considered the sharpest of the tournament.

The Việt Nam Football Federation’s President Lê Khánh Hải presented VNĐ500 million (US$22,000) for their second win.

Hải had already gave them VNĐ300 million ($13,200) for their 16-0 win over Maldives last week.

“We will have short break after quarantine time at home. And then we will be back for practising for the finals,” said Chung.

The Asian Cup is the 2023 World Cup qualification. Việt Nam will be one of 12 team vying for the title. The five best will automatically qualify for the World Cup. VNS