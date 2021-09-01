Classes begin on Monday for grades 6-12 in HCM City

Casses begin on Monday for grades 6-12 in HCM City. — Photo:vietnamnet.vn

HCM CITY — Classes in HCM City at public schools will start on September 6, although the academic year 2021-22 officially begins on September 1, Hồ Tấn Minh, deputy director of HCM City’s Department of Education and Training, said.

About 700,000 students from grades 6 to 12 will study online this semester.

The department has asked all schools to complete plans for online teaching at all levels before September 6 for the first semester. Online teaching must meet the requirements of the general education programme.

Schools are required to build reasonable online teaching timetables, and inform parents and students; and have plans for teaching and learning activities suited to their students.

Teachers must design topics or lessons and organise study hours to guide students, assign learning tasks, and test and evaluate student learning outcomes.

The department has asked students' parents to create favourable conditions for studying online at home, and co-operate with schools and teachers to help students fulfill their tasks and submit work for assessment.

The department has asked the People’s Committee to organise vaccinations for more than 642,000 students aged 12-18. The aim is to have students back in school next semester. — VNS