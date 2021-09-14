Civil aviation authority proposes plan to resume domestic flights

A view of a deserted Nội Bài International Airport during the pandemic in Hà Nội. CAAV has proposed its plan to reopen domestic flights with a hope of boosting tourism. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed to the Ministry of Transport a plan to re-open domestic air routes with a pilot period of four weeks.

In the plan, the CAAV suggested that 22 domestic airports should be divided into three groups based on the level of social distancing in each locality amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Airports in Group A are those in cities and provinces without any areas applying social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16.

They include Vân Đồn airport, Hạ Long Bay’s seaplane landing area, as well as Cát Bi and Điện Biên airports.

Group B consists of airports in cities and provinces where social distancing is imposed in only some districts, including Nội Bài, Thọ Xuân, Đồng Hới, Vinh, Cam Ranh, Phú Bài, Phù Cát, Pleiku, Tuy Hòa, Chu Lai, Buôn Ma Thuột, Côn Đảo, Liên Khương, and Vũng Tàu airport for helicopters.

Group C comprises airports in localities where all districts are under lockdown. They include Đà Nẵng, Tân Sơn Nhất, Cần Thơ, Phú Quốc, Cà Mau, and Rạch Giá.

CAAV has proposed that, for flights from group A to A, B and C airports, there will be no limits on passengers and passengers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before their flights.

Flights from group B to A, B to C; and from C to A and B airports will carry passengers performing official duties and COVID-19 prevention workers. Passengers must show negative test results taken within 72 hours.

Other passengers must satisfy one of the following requirements: have certificates on completing quarantine, carried by quarantine units to the airports in specialised vehicles; have two vaccine shots; or have certificates of recovery from COVID-19, no longer than 12 months from departure time.

Flights from airports in Group C will only allow passengers going on business trips, personnel engaging in COVID-19 prevention and control and people having admissions from departing and arriving localities. All passengers must show negative test results taken within 72 hours.

According to CAAV Director Đinh Việt Thắng, the plan aims to ensure convenience for COVID-19 prevention and control activities, maintaining aviation transport activities and avoiding disruption of economic activities in the context that positive results in the pandemic fight have been recorded in many localities.

In the first phase, the authority will closely supervise the implementation of the plan and consider the sale of tickets for eligible passengers in the following four weeks.

In this period, airlines are allowed to sell tickets to people with proof that they reside in areas without application of social distancing measures 14 days before flying.

Thắng said that adjustments will be made following changes in social distancing measures in localities. — VNS